Kilifi sets aside Sh10 million to register widows, orphans to SHA

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Kilifi senator Stewart Madzayo addresses widows in Malindi town, Kilifi County where he donated Sh. 300,000 towards their welfare and promised to help widows, widowers and orphans in navigating inheritance and succession cases in courts. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

The Kilifi County government has set aside a Sh. 10 million that will be spent on registering widows and orphans to the Social Health Authority.

Speaking during a Widows’ eempowerment program at Barani Secondary School grounds, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and Senator Stewart Madzayo pledged to help the widows and orphans with inheritance processes to avoid victimization.

Thousands of widows in the county are living in a deplorable condition and cannot afford health care which has made it difficult to register with SHA.

Mung’aro said that the Sh. 10 million will be used to facilitate the process of SHA registration for the widows, widowers and orphans and priority will be given to the most vulnerable.

He told the President of Widows in Kilifi County, Elizabeth Muthoka to ensure that they register all widows and identify those who are not in SHA to ensure they get the data and have them get registered.

“We want all widows to get SHA registration so that whenever they go to hospital, they do not have challenges of paying bills,” he said.

Mung’aro also announced that widows with Land inheritance disputes shall also be facilitated by the County Government to ensure they get justice free of Charge.

“They will only pay the money required in court but our lawyers will represent them to ensure they get justice,” he said.

The Governor also directed his Deputy, Women County Executive Committee Members (CECMs) and Chief Officers to come up with programs of supporting the widows so that they get funding from his government.

Madzayo donated Sh. 300,000 to the women and promised to support them with legal ways to ensure they get justice whenever they have inheritance disputes.

Elizabeth Muthoka popularly known as Mama Dadu the Patron of Widows in Kilifi County said the widows are suffering in Kilifi County and need support.

“Other widows make me shed tears because of their suffering, I kindly request County Government lawyers and lawyers from FIDA to stand with these widows and protect their rights,” she said.

Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi who was present called on all widows to register so that there is a data of all widows to make it easier for them to get support.