Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

AG now defends registrar's mistake on hospital land

By Daniel Chege | Jul. 2, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The office of the Attorney General has defended an irregularity by former Nakuru Land Registrar Eric Nyamu that saw War Memorial Hospital closed over alleged irregular lease renewal.

Senior State Counsel Prisca Adomeyon submitted before Nyandaura’s Environment and Land Court Joseph Mugo, that despite alleged irregularity, Nyamu acted with good intentions. The hospital, standing on a 25-acre prime land in Milimani, Nakuru, was shut down by the County Government of Nakuru on January 23, 2024, and has not been reopened.

In his testimony, Nyamu had confirmed that he tried to cancel the hospital’s lease without legal authority or jurisdiction, in order to correct an error he had allegedly made earlier. 

Nyamu admitted that he gazetted the lease title as lost on May 19, 2023, though it was an illegality, in order to protect his office from any land fraud among other irregularities on the subject land.

Yesterday, Adomeyon defended Nyamu and urged the court to dismiss any claims against him. “The land registrar said that he attempted to correct an error, by canceling the lease renewal entry at the offices,” she submitted.

Despite noting that Nyamu had no authority to correct the error, Adomeyon urged the court to find that he did it with good faith and without malice. Asked if allowing land registrars to correct errors illegally would be wise, Adomeyon admitted that the same would cause chaos nationally.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Attorney General War Memorial Hospital Nakuru Land Registrar Environment and Land Court
.

Latest Stories

Do you support court directive on Ruto Cabinet?
Do you support court directive on Ruto Cabinet?
Opinion
By Miriam Nafula
5 mins ago
Initiative to upskill youth in construction sector launched
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
5 mins ago
Singapore, Sydney most expensive cities to restart your life - report
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
5 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
By David Odongo 5 mins ago
PS Omollo denies abductions as families search for missing kin
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
By David Odongo 5 mins ago
Kanja besieged by NPSC feud, succession fight
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
By Brian Ngugi 5 mins ago
Broke Treasury eyes Sh244b boon as Safaricom sale deal concludes
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 mins ago
Revealed: Pay hike for chiefs, civil servants in proposed new deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved