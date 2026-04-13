Bishop Kimengich tells government to stop the culture of goons

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Head of Eldoret Diocese Bishop Dominick Kimengich. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret Dominic Kimengich has asked state agencies to restore order following incidents of goons attacking political leaders and perceived critics.

Kimengich, who is the Coadjutor Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mombasa, said in Eldoret that the culture of intolerance in the country’s politics was taking Kenya back to dark days.

According to Bishop Kimengich, the wave of violence witnessed in political rallies in recent days was “a depiction of the Kenya we don’t want.”

Speaking during the inauguration of a new Eldoret City Chaplaincy at the Eldoret National Polytechnic, which brings together colleges and universities, Kimengich described the trend of violence in political scenes as a worrying trend.

“There are many agents of destruction and violence. It lowers the dignity of Kenyans and Kenya,” the Catholic Bishop said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, who was attacked by some individuals in Kisumu, is the latest victim of attacks.

Kimengich said goons should not be used to silence dissent and cause fear ahead of next year’s general election.

“Democracy guarantees everyone space to speak their minds. Every player in the political space should be free to exercise their democratic rights. This is worrying as we head to the election next year,” said Kimengich.

He further stated: “We urge the government to restore sanity among politicians and ordinary citizens.”

The cleric attributed the current series of political violence to a culture where politicians take politics as a matter of life and death.

He said some politicians have run out of ideas and failed to use their development records to woo voters, instead resorting to violence.

“We can’t take politics as a matter of life and death to the extent of threatening critics in different dispensations. This is not right. It is not the Kenya we want,” Kimengich said.

He added, “Leadership is not about forcing people; it is about giving people the opportunity to make a choice. We have been praying for peace. People have the weapons to use to elect their leaders during elections and should choose without being coerced or bribed.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned politicians against using goons to torment their critics.