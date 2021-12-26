Church warns government over Covid-19 vaccine directive

Archbishop Anthony Muheria of the Archdiocese of Nyeri at Consolata Cathedral on December 25, 2021. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

The clergy has waded into the Covid-19 vaccination directives issued by the government this week.

Catholic Archdiocese Archbishop Anthony Muheria issued a terse statement after leading Christmas Mass at Consolata Cathedral in Nyeri.

Muheria said: “If you get a cold, make sure you get checked to confirm so that you don’t spread Covid-19 to others."

“We do not agree with the government’s directive for the provision of vaccination certificate for service," he said.

Muheria noted that such rules were put in place without proper planning.

"You cannot take away the human rights of our citizens to be served,” he added.

The cleric was referring to the directives by the government that those seeking services at licensed hotels must show proof of vaccination.

These facilities include government offices, pubs, nightclubs, museums, indoor markets, banking halls, train services, PSV bodaboda and taxis.

Others are event organizers or facility managers, who must ensure all public health protocols are observed as laid out by the Ministry of Health, adding that all workers and service providers must have undergone vaccination while children and adolescents below the age of 15 years are exempted.

Parents are required to be fully vaccinated, as well as any person choosing to participate in events that include children.

In the event of non-compliance, the institutions risk losing licences.

Each establishment must nominate a person to verify the certificates which can be presented in form of hard copy or digital and must have the QR code

All travellers must show proof of a negative PCR test upon arrival at 72hrs before travel day.

A new wave has been sparked by the spread of the Omicron Covid variant, thought to be less severe but more transmissible than the previously dominant Delta strain.

However, the government issued the directive a few days ago even though a court order suspending the requirement was still in force.

In the High Court ruling delivered on December 14, Justice Anthony Mrima suspended the directive issued on November 21 by the Ministry of Health, pending the hearing and determination of the case filed by Enoch Aura.

He added that the matter is placed before him on January 4 for further direction.

