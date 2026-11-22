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Kenya's situation is no longer simply about popularity. It is about trust, credibility and the widening distance between the government's development narrative and the people's lived reality.

People do not like being stolen from. Even a thief would not hire thieves to keep their loot! The mere thought that someone is stealing from you alters the relationship. You begin to look at them differently. You question their intentions, their explanations and even their promises. Eventually, you stop trusting them.

Perception, especially when reinforced by lived experience, becomes data in its own right – and often generates action. This is particularly so when dealing with stealthy thieves who leave no visible trail of theft, yet whose thieving impact is unmistakable. The poverty they generate is evidence enough that they went away with a lot.

That is increasingly Kenya's situation. The relationship between the state and its citizens is undergoing a fundamental change. A government can survive a crisis of popularity; a crisis of trust is far more dangerous.

Popularity can fluctuate with political seasons, economic fortunes and public relations campaigns. Trust, however, is the foundation upon which the legitimacy of public authority rests.

Once citizens begin to suspect that those entrusted with public resources are actually helping themselves to them, governance becomes a much bigger problem than winning public approval.

The suspicion of theft is itself corrosive. It changes how people interpret everything government does. Even legitimate initiatives become suspect. Explanations sound like excuses, promises sound like sales pitches, and public achievements invite questions about who benefits. The government may continue to speak, but the people are increasingly listening with a different disposition.

Consider the state of the nation as a delivery room. It is like insisting that a baby has been born and asking the mother, "Isn't it?" Yet she, and everyone else in the room, can see that the baby is yet to be delivered.

The official announcement does not change the reality. And when you ask the people whether the baby has arrived, they respond: "We know a baby's cry. But all we can hear is our own cries!"

The development narrative asks to be answered, and prays that no answer will come. The system appears convinced that it has performed beyond any reasonable doubt. It believes that nothing can equal, let alone surpass or bring down, its development record. This confidence has increasingly acquired an air of arrogance, with critics dismissed as fools, dealers and people incapable of appreciating development.

But whose narrative is this?

It is largely the leaders' narrative, not the people's narrative. Leaders speak of development. People measure development against their own lives. Leaders point to projects, infrastructure and impressive statistics.

People ask what has changed in their pockets, their households, their purchasing power and their prospects. Leaders celebrate movement on development charts; people want to experience movement in their lives. Development is not merely what government can point to; it is what citizens can point to in their own lives.

There is a difference between development as a leaders' narrative and movement as a people's reality. A government can win the argument about projects and still lose the argument about people's lives. A significant number of Kenyans feel poorer, more uncertain and less hopeful about tomorrow. When people feel that their lives are not moving, telling them how much development has taken place is unlikely to settle the matter.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission's 2025 National Gender and Corruption Survey offers an important national indicator. Released in April 2026, it found that 74.2 per cent of respondents considered corruption in Kenya to be high, up from 67.6 per cent in 2024.

More tellingly, only 14.6 per cent believed the government was committed to fighting corruption, while 73 per cent believed it was not. These are indicators of a serious deficit of public confidence.

The problem is not only that people suspect that they are being stolen from. It is that they are increasingly unconvinced that the institutions entrusted with protecting them are willing or able to stop the theft.

This brings us to the Church. Archbishop Anthony Muheria and the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops have taken a firm position against politicians making political addresses in Catholic churches. Some may regard the position as judgemental or unnecessarily restrictive. Others will see it as a necessary attempt to restore a sense of the sacred to spaces increasingly exposed to political transactions.

The question is bigger than whether politicians should be given microphones in church. It concerns the integrity of the Church's public witness. A sanctuary should not become an extension of a political campaign. The pulpit must remain a place from which power is held accountable, not a platform from which power purchases legitimacy.

Pastors may struggle for relevance in many spheres of public life. But in vote mobilisation, they enjoy frontline relevance. Politicians know this. They understand the influence of religious leaders and the capacity of congregations to shape public opinion. They are therefore willing to pay handsomely for access to church platforms. This creates a dangerous contradiction: political actors may disregard the moral voice of the Church while simultaneously recognising and exploiting its mobilisation capacity.

A pulpit that can be purchased cannot credibly challenge corruption. A Church that trades its moral independence for political proximity risks becoming part of the very problem it should be confronting.

This is not a call for the Church to withdraw from public life. Quite the opposite. It must engage more deeply, but with greater moral independence. It must speak about public resources, justice, accountability, unemployment, the cost of living and the dignity of citizens.

It must challenge both the corruption of public office and the corruption of public conscience. Its calling is not to mobilise people behind political personalities but to mobilise society around moral principles.

Kenya is tattered. We cannot afford to waste national time debating politicians' dress codes while corruption continues to undress the country.

The spectacle of political appearances must not distract us from the substance of public accountability.

Whether leaders dress well or badly is hardly the central question. Whether they govern well, spend public money responsibly and respect the people who entrusted them with power is.

The question is no longer simply whether the government is popular. It is whether it is trusted. It is no longer simply whether leaders can demonstrate that they have built something. It is whether citizens can demonstrate that their lives have improved.

And it is no longer whether the Church can attract politicians to its platforms, but whether it can retain the moral courage to hold them accountable.

Forget dress codes. What we need is to crack the corruption code!