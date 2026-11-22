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A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Kwale court after he attacked his wife with a machete over a dowry dispute.

Kwale Senior Resident Magistrate Joy Mutimba convicted Leli Ngao for causing grievous harm towards his wife.

The court heard that Ngao attacked his wife, Mlongo Piru, at Nyango village in Kinango Sub-County on April 28, 2024, after the couple attended a church service.

The court was informed that later Piru went to fetch water from a church member's house across the road.

Ngao, who was carrying their 19-month-old child, followed her and later called her outside to talk.

He reportedly told her that he could not raise the dowry required to take her back home and would rather kill her.

"Ngao drew a panga concealed around his waist and slashed Piru twice on the left hand. As she struggled to escape, she dropped the child and sustained further injuries to her right palm while attempting to block the weapon. She was also cut on the head," the court was told.

Ngao subsequently escaped into the wilderness, leaving Piru seriously injured. Her mother and other church members responded to her cries for help and rushed her to hospital, where she was admitted for two weeks.

On January 18, 2025, Ngao resurfaced but was rescued from an angry mob by police officers on patrol and handed over to Kilibasi Police Post, where he was wanted over the attack.

Mutimba found the witnesses credible and consistent, noting that their evidence sufficiently established the charge of grievous harm.

In sentencing, the magistrate cited the seriousness of the injuries inflicted, the use of a dangerous weapon and the fact that the victim was the accused person's wife.

She said the sentence should reflect the gravity of domestic violence and serve as a deterrent against similar offences.