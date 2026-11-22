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At a funeral, the only person who cannot leave is the one we came to bury. That is why, on November 16, 2026 in Malava, I saw disturbing reports of injuries after political endorsements disrupted Mama Fridah Ndakwa’s funeral.

Then, on November 14, groups from the respected Masai community clashed at the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok County. These were separate incidents. Dismissing documented violence as ordinary campaign noise leaves it unchecked.

Whatever our faith, a family burying its dead deserves our silence, compassion and restraint. When mourners face violence beside a coffin, our politics are wrong, no matter how loudly we insist that all is well. Name your party and your promise. Tell us when we can hold you to it.

That should be the language of campaigns. ‘One term’ or ‘Two term’ slogans cannot boil water, though some politicians seem convinced they can boil the tea.

A local candidate can borrow a presidential brand and avoid explaining why a market lacks water.

Coalition loyalty becomes a substitute for competence. Government supporters defend tenure before examining delivery. Opposition supporters agree on whom to remove before knowing what would replace his policies.

The danger deepens when victory is presented as a community’s sole protection. A neighbour’s independent vote begins to look like betrayal. Fear narrows the space for questions; intimidation makes silence look like consent.

The politician who asks you to fear your neighbour will go home after the rally. You will still live next door.

Kenya lost more than 1,100 lives in violence following the disputed 2007 election. The Waki Commission documented organised attacks, failures to act on intelligence, and police abuses. Rhetoric alone does not explain that catastrophe. Organisation, impunity and institutional failures helped turn political conflict into attacks on people.

Ghana offers a constructive lesson. On December 8, 2024, Mahamudu Bawumia conceded after his party’s tally showed defeat, explicitly seeking to reduce tension before the official declaration. Accepting electoral defeat did not require abandoning political conviction.

President Ruto’s administration handed over homes in New Mukuru on May 20, 2025. An impressive delivery that also warrants examination alongside affordability and transparent accounting for the housing levy. Edwin Sifuna has proposed abolishing that levy and reducing government expenditure.

His proposals deserve scrutiny into which spending would be redirected, which services would remain, and how existing commitments would be financed. Delivery and proposals require different, most practical evidence, not mere emotions.

Every promise must identify who delivers. Parties must publish detailed manifestos and scorecards early enough to explain results and shortfalls. Coalitions must cost plans and resolve contradictions. For market water, specify the authority, budget, funding source, deadline, and maintenance plan. Let traders verify delivery.

The most transformative Green Democracy, which I publicly declared on September 23, 2026, means Voice, Visibility, Accountability, and Renewal. Citizens must question decisions, review budgets, measure performance, and renew the land and water that sustain livelihoods. My Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) must face the same test.

Parties should jointly commit to peaceful meetings, reject intimidation by their supporters, and report assaults for investigation. Police must impartially protect lawful gatherings. Intelligence warnings require lawful preventive action. The electoral commission must explain its decisions and enforce electoral rules fairly.

Last Friday, it was reported that police and IEBC were reviewing Malava footage. Publish findings, protect witnesses, and follow the evidence, whoever is implicated. An investigation is not a verdict.

An independent Judiciary deserves respect, especially from judges courageous enough to apply the law when power is contested. Bring presidential election petitions to the Supreme Court through the constitutional process. Honour court orders, including unwelcome ones.

This week, I suggest that candidates sign and publish their promises. A century from now, Kenya will still need neighbours who can disagree and trade together. The vegetable trader must reopen her stall after the count, whoever wins. Require this pledge from every aspiring leader: I will defend the freedom and safety of those who vote against me. That duty lasts beyond any term.

Think green, act green!