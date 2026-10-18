The reckoning: Ruto's fury, Uhuru's gamble and Gen Z's political awakening

It is no wonder that President William Ruto has been going berserk in his condemnation of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta. How could his former bosom pal do this to him? He’s crying about the betrayal all over, like a weeping and discarded lover. He is outraged, apoplectic, seething and maddened, as he disbelievingly laments this perfidy and faithlessness.
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