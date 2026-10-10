Duale's Ebola messaging replete with sober lessons

Health CS Aden Duale speaks at Afya House regarding Kenya’s preparedness and emergency response measures against Ebola Virus Disease. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

One of the most dreaded monsters for any administration anywhere in the world is crisis communication. When poorly handled, authorities lose the narrative and other actors get the leeway to pursue their own agenda to the detriment of public good.

As a seasoned communications practitioner trained by reputable agencies like the International Atomic Energy Agency, I know all too well that governments often lose public trust when their official version of events conflicts with what citizens see, hear or read.