Duale's Ebola messaging replete with sober lessons

One of the most dreaded monsters for any administration anywhere in the world is crisis communication. When poorly handled, authorities lose the narrative and other actors get the leeway to pursue their own agenda to the detriment of public good.
As a seasoned communications practitioner trained by reputable agencies like the International Atomic Energy Agency, I know all too well that governments often lose public trust when their official version of events conflicts with what citizens see, hear or read.
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