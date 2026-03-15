The presidency must not be the most expensive office in Kenya

Public budgets are more than financial documents in every functioning democracy; they are moral statements. They reveal what a nation values, whom it prioritises and how leaders understand the relationship between power and responsibility.
A government that invests in education, healthcare and productivity signals commitment to the future. A government that spends lavishly on itself sends a different message: power has become an end in itself.
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