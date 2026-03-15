×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

The presidency must not be the most expensive office in Kenya

By Gitobu Imanyara | Mar. 15, 2026
President William Ruto assents to the National Infrastructure Fund Bill at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Public budgets are more than financial documents in every functioning democracy; they are moral statements. They reveal what a nation values, whom it prioritises and how leaders understand the relationship between power and responsibility.

A government that invests in education, healthcare and productivity signals commitment to the future. A government that spends lavishly on itself sends a different message: power has become an end in itself.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

State House Budget President William Ruto Ruto Government Kenya's Debt Crisis
.

Latest Stories

Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink
Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink
National
By Standard Reporter
13 mins ago
We cannot continue using old tools to address new conflicts
Opinion
By Regina Mwendwa
13 mins ago
Trump has disorganised post-WWII order and turned allies into enemies
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
13 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
By David Odongo 13 mins ago
Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
By Juliet Omelo 13 mins ago
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 13 mins ago
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane 13 mins ago
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved