The presidency must not be the most expensive office in Kenya

President William Ruto assents to the National Infrastructure Fund Bill at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Public budgets are more than financial documents in every functioning democracy; they are moral statements. They reveal what a nation values, whom it prioritises and how leaders understand the relationship between power and responsibility.

A government that invests in education, healthcare and productivity signals commitment to the future. A government that spends lavishly on itself sends a different message: power has become an end in itself.