× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

What if the BBI voting in parliament was by secret ballot?

COLUMNISTS
By Michael Ndonye | May 13th 2021

The BBI voting in the parliament on May 6, 2021, and the Senate on May 12 was done through a roll call voting in line with parliamentary standing orders.

What if it was done by secret ballot? Could we have obtained the same results? I think not. Methinks most honourable members voted the way they did out of fear; some feared Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, and others feared DP Ruto.
When our current political honchos such as Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto and Kalonzo Musyoka were either in or were working on joining KANU in 1988, they introduced the mlolongo method for party delegates. It was a public voting method that was later adopted in general elections. Mlolongo had challenges of low turnout, voter bribery and exposed voters to intimidation. The parliamentary roll call voting has similar limitations.
In the Mlolongo system, loud counting was done to voters queuing behind the photo of a candidate or agents just like loud calling and viva voce voting used during BBI voting. Unlike the Mlolongo system, where claims of shorter queues wining existed, the BBI voting was transparent on both houses, and the majority won pretty. Was it transparent from the inside?
We know that from 2018, the earth has been hard for lukewarm politicians — secret voting could have benefited them. Like mlolongo voting, where everyone saw who is for or against whom, a parliamentary poll by roll call exposes political underbellies and nurture political hypocrisy.
It is said that Sam Ongeri, a medical doctor, who is now Senator for Kisii County, validated the mlolongo public voting by saying that “As a medical doctor, I can confirm that this is the best voting system because it saves the patient (politician) from a (possible) heart attack...the secret one has shock!” Cryptic!
Therefore, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, and William Ruto should thank standing order number 73 for saving them from heart attacks, which comes with secret voting. Only the speaker's election of any of the two houses is done by secret ballot as per standing orders.
During the voting sessions, honourable members in Senate and Parliament had honorary reasons for their voting trends. Some said, “because of more money, I vote Yes; because of extra constituencies I vote yes; to send Raila Odinga to Bondo I vote yes; to send Ruto to Sugoi I vote no; to silence Uhuru's mounting I vote no; to tame Gideon Moi I vote yes; because of extra counties I vote yes; because of the handshake I vote yes; because of mama Suluhu visit I vote yes; because of what I can’t tell I vote no; because of my voters I vote no; because yes is passing I vote yes; because I stand with no, it's no; to avoid pouring my flour I vote yes; because my party leader is no I vote no; because of pandemic I vote no; because of sitting and standing orders I vote yes...” et cetera et cetera.
This public voting has advantages; it eliminates the tensions of political privacy in voting. While secret voting is taunted for protecting voters from intimidation, being bullied or bought, it is 'simple, accurate, verifiable, secure, accountable and transparent as envisioned in article 86 of the constitution. But does it nurture or kill democracy? If the voting was done on a secret ballot, could the outcome have been altered? The way you answer this question is your business.
-Dr Ndonye is a Political Economist of Communication

RELATED VIDEOS

Intrigues of the BBI bill, as the clock ticks on the process of amending the 2010 constitution

The Senate's Committee probing the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has started hearings

Speaker Muturi says National Assembly will convene once a request is formally made

Share this story
Grow cannabis not tobacco - Malawi president
Malawi President warned on Wednesday that tobacco was in terminal decline and urged a switch to high-growth crops like cannabis.
Senior DCI officer shoots dead security guard in Kayole
Witnesses say the officer killed the guard for allegedly refusing to grant him access into the lodging

MOST READ

New Uhuru-Suluhu deal on border barriers bears fruit
New Uhuru-Suluhu deal on border barriers bears fruit

NATIONAL

By Peterson Githaiga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Diplomacy dictates an attitude of give and take

By Kamotho Waiganjo | 5 days ago

Diplomacy dictates an attitude of give and take
Don’t make a mistake that will trouble Kenya for long

By Barrack Muluka | 5 days ago

Don’t make a mistake that will trouble Kenya for long
Only when ordinary folks grow can a nation develop

By Barrack Muluka | 12 days ago

Only when ordinary folks grow can a nation develop
Philip Ochieng’s pen was sharp, lethal and true to readers

By Barrack Muluka | 13 days ago

Philip Ochieng’s pen was sharp, lethal and true to readers

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC