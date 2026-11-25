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President William Ruto with Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi during the groundbreaking ceremony for Bamburi Cement’s Sh32 billion Matuga Clinker Plant in Kwale County. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Bamburi Cement has begun construction of a Sh32 billion clinker plant in Kwale, a project expected to more than double its clinker capacity and reduce reliance on imports annually.

President William Ruto presided over the groundbreaking ceremony in Matuga on November 24 for the US$250 million (Sh32 billion) investment.

The new facility will produce 1.6 million tonnes of clinker annually, raising Bamburi's clinker production capacity from one million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes.

The expansion will also increase the company's cement production capacity from 1.8 million tonnes to four million tonnes annually, strengthening its ability to supply the domestic and regional markets.

Clinker is the main ingredient in cement manufacturing. Its production involves heating limestone and other raw materials at high temperatures before grinding the resulting material with gypsum and other additives to make cement.

Increasing local production is expected to reduce Bamburi's exposure to imported supplies, international price fluctuations and foreign exchange movements.

Bamburi Cement Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Ndugwa said the investment would strengthen local manufacturing and protect Kenyan producers from disruptions in global supply chains.

“Clinker is the heart of cement. Matuga brings that heart home. It shields Kenyan manufacturers from global supply shocks and currency swings, and lowers the cost of building in Kenya,” said Ndugwa.

The company expects the project to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and operation.

It also anticipates business opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises in logistics, quarrying, equipment maintenance and other services across the Coast region.

Bamburi Cement Board Chairman John Simba said the company was also addressing the needs of households affected by the project.

Ahead of the second phase of compensation under the Sh250 million Mwachome Village relocation programme, the company has trained 112 people from 42 affected households in financial literacy.

“The success of this investment must go hand in hand with the well-being of the community around it,” said Simba.

The plant will use alternative fuels, with up to 50 per cent of its fuel expected to come from recycled waste sourced from Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

Bamburi said the initiative, alongside a planned solar power plant, would support cleaner production, reduce emissions and improve waste management in the Coast region.

Construction will be undertaken by Sinoma CBMI Construction Co. Ltd, a Chinese engineering company specialising in cement plant engineering, procurement and construction.

Amsons Group Managing Director Edha Nahdi described the investment as a long-term commitment to Kenya's manufacturing sector.

“Our investment is a statement of long-term confidence in Kenya and its economic potential, and of our belief in local manufacturing as the engine of East Africa's growth. To every investor watching today, Matuga sends a clear message: Kenya is open for manufacturing,” said Nahdi.

The project forms part of Amsons Group's regional expansion strategy, with Bamburi expected to benefit from stronger supply chains and increased production capacity across East Africa.

Bamburi Cement, established in 1951, became part of Tanzania-based Amsons Group following its acquisition in 2024.