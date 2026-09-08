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Ruto to preside over Sh12 billion Mombasa industrial deal

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2026
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President William Ruto engaging with Businessman Suleiman Shabal at a past event. [File,Standard]

A Sh12 billion industrial hub planned for Jomvu, Mombasa, is expected to create 7,972 direct jobs and attract companies in manufacturing, logistics and exports.

President William Ruto will on Tuesday, September 8, preside over the signing of an agreement between GulfCap Group and global logistics company DP World at State House, Nairobi.

The agreement represents an investment of more than $100 million and will pave the way for a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) covering about 535 acres in Jomvu.

The project has already attracted 67 companies that have confirmed their participation, according to the developers.

GulfCap Group Chairman Suleiman Shahbal said the agreement marks a step towards a vision he has pursued for more than 15 years to establish an industrial and investment hub in Mombasa.

“This is a first of its kind project. It’s something that I have chased over the past 15 years and finally today we have achieved it. I am delighted because of the impact this project will have on Mombasa's economy,” Shahbal said in an interview.

The development is expected to generate more employment and business opportunities around the SEZ as companies set up operations.

For Jomvu residents, the expected jobs are the main attraction, particularly for young people facing limited employment opportunities in the region.

“We welcome this project because jobs are one of the biggest challenges facing young people here. We hope local residents will be given a fair opportunity to benefit when the companies start operating,” noted Jomvu resident Juma Nyagwa.

Abubakar Mambo said the project could also create opportunities for businesses that will serve companies and workers within the SEZ.

“When such a big investment comes to an area, it should benefit more than just the companies involved. Traders, transport operators, food vendors and other small businesses should also get opportunities,” observed Mambo.

Anita Mwananja said residents would judge the project by the opportunities it creates for the community.

“We have heard about the jobs and investment that this project will bring. What residents want now is to see those promises become reality. Young people from Jomvu should not be left behind when the project starts,” added Mwananja.

The SEZ is expected to host businesses involved in manufacturing, logistics, exports and other sectors.

The signing will formalise the partnership between GulfCap Group and DP World as the project moves towards development.

For residents, however, the real test will come after the State House ceremony, when the promised investment begins translating into jobs, businesses and opportunities in the community.

The project could also strengthen Mombasa's role as an industrial and logistics hub while giving Jomvu residents a direct stake in the development of the Coast's economy.

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Related Topics

Mombasa Special Economic Zone DP World Mombasa investment Suleiman Shahbal SEZ deal President Ruto
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