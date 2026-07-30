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Scholarships, skills training lift over 3,000 students, youth and women in Kilifi

By David Njaaga | Jul. 30, 2026
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SHOFCO Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kennedy Odede and Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule during the election of SHOFCO Urban Network leaders in Kilifi on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. [Courtesy]

More than 500 students, 1,500 young people and 1,200 women in Kilifi have gained scholarships, skills training and business support through community development programmes.

The initiative has enabled beneficiaries to secure jobs, start businesses and expand existing enterprises, improving household incomes across the county.

"I can now pay school fees for my children and provide for my family. The training and loan changed my life. I am now an independent woman," said Gladys Mwaka, who started a tailoring business after receiving training and a loan to buy sewing equipment.

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) announced the progress on Tuesday, during the election of new SHOFCO Urban Network (SUN) leaders in Kilifi, which brought together more than 5,000 members.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr Kennedy Odede said the organisation has focused its investments in Kilifi on education, economic empowerment and community organising.

"Development is most effective when communities are at the centre of creating solutions to the challenges they face. Our goal is not simply to provide support but to empower people with skills and opportunities that enable them to build sustainable futures for themselves and their families," Odede said.

According to SHOFCO, more than 500 students have received scholarships while 1,500 young people have enrolled in technical and vocational education and training programmes.

Among the beneficiaries is Isaac Ndogo, who secured employment after completing an electrical installation course through SHOFCO's scholarship programme.

"After finishing Form Four, I stayed at home because my family could not afford to take me to college. I had almost given up on my dream of becoming an electrician. The scholarship changed my life," Ndogo said.

Jerusha Kale, founder of Cahed Community-Based Organisation, said SHOFCO funding enabled the group to expand farming projects and open a school for children who previously lacked access to education.

"Before the support, we had big dreams but very limited resources. The funding helped us expand our farming projects that now feed families and generate income, and we were able to open a school for children who previously had no access to education," Kale said.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule said the programmes complement the county government's efforts to improve livelihoods.

"SHOFCO has touched the lives of thousands of people in Kilifi through education, skills development and economic empowerment programmes. The county government appreciates this partnership because it complements our efforts to uplift communities and create opportunities for our people," Chibule said.

She added that SHOFCO had also partnered with the county government to establish the Kimbilio Safe House for survivors of gender-based violence.

"The partnership between SHOFCO and the county government has demonstrated what can be achieved when development partners and local leaders work together. The safe house and other programmes are making a real difference in the lives of our residents," Chibule noted.

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Related Topics

SHOFCO Kilifi Technical Vocational Training Kennedy Odede SHOFCO SHOFCO Scholarships Kilifi
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