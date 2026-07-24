Cancer in rural Kilifi: a different kind of pain and suffering

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39-year-old Kazungu Beja from Malindi was diagnosed with Testicular cancer four years ago, however, due to financial constraints recently he has not been able to undergo chemotherapy sessions as advised by the doctors.

For the past six months, he has not undergone treatment due to financial and logistical challenges.

‘’I have been at home for the last six months with no single drug, even a painkiller. I have not been sleeping; I can’t not work, " said Bejah.

The lack of chemotherapy sessions has caused the cancer to metastasize and advance, causing him sleepless nights due to the immense pain.

Over the years, Kazungu has faced immense barriers to reaching the nearest treatment center, the Coast General and Teaching Hospital in Mombasa County, occasioned by long hours on the road.

‘’It started like a pimple, and then it burst and became sore, " said Beja.

Bejah says he started treatment at the Kilifi referral hospital and then he was referred to Mombasa teaching and referral hospital.

He says he has sold all his pieces of land in the process of looking for medication.

‘’Even after selling my land, the money did not last. I’m asking any well-wisher to assist me in looking for medication,’’ Beja says.

He says he was abandoned by the family and now he is seeking well-wishers to assist him get medical services.

Bejah’s woes mirror the plight of many cancer patients in Kilifi who previously travelled to Mombasa and Nairobi for cancer sessions.

These logistical challenges, combined with high travel costs and limited awareness, often lead to late diagnoses and poor outcomes.

However, his woes might soon come to an end after the Aga Khan Health Services and the Kilifi County government launched the first Cancer Center in the North Coast region marking a significant step in improving access to cancer care for one of the country’s most geographically marginalized regions.

The cancer center and a 5-bed chemotherapy unit project involve screenings, HPV vaccinations, and enhanced diagnosis.

The center is also set to strengthen cancer prevention, screening, and treatment systems within the county.

Speaking at the official launch of the center at the Kilifi County Referral Hospital in Kilifi town, Kilifi governor Gideon Mung’aro said that he was overjoyed that his mission to help cancer patients had come to fruition.

“Today I am overwhelmed with emotion because this is a dream that has come through and when people see me signing MoUs they think I am joking. This facility is as a result of the many MoUs I signed with partners to ensure that we have a cancer center,” Mungaro said.

The county boss added that patients from Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu, Tana River, Kwale and Taita Taveta counties will be served in the facility.

“The center is not only for Kilifi but for neighboring counties that still don’t have their own centers. It will reduce the cost and time for patients,” he said.

French Ambassador to Kenya, Arnaud Suquet, said that the partnership between the Kilifi County government, Aga Khan Hospital and Gates Foundation was instrumental in ensuring that the project was successful.

“We want to see that Kilifi residents benefit fully on matters of health through this facility and we will continue working together to ensure that we have a healthy society,” he said.

Dr Sam Mulyanga from the Gates Foundation urged residents to turn up for cancer screening so that they can prevent treatable cancers.

“We need to prevent cancer through vaccinations and I urge communities to turn up for vaccinations to do away with cervical cancer,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Dr Nashat Nur, a clinical oncologist and nuclear medicine specialist epidemiologist who will oversee the operations of the Kilifi cancer center and continue working with the National Cancer Center to ensure that the best practices are observed during cancer treatment.

Every year, about 60,000 women in Kilifi are screened for cervical cancer, with nearly 70 percent of women diagnosed with cervical cancer in Kilifi are diagnosed at an advanced stage of the disease, making treatment far more difficult and survival rates lower.

Kilifi County is one of the areas worst affected by limited access to healthcare. The planned cancer center is expected to serve as a regional hub for early screening, patient referrals and raising awareness, which will significantly reduce diagnostic delays.