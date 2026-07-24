Tana River targets livestock feed hub with new farming project

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Site of the commercial fodder farming project in Bura-Tana, Tana River County, where developers plan to establish irrigated lucerne production to create jobs and boost livestock feed exports.

Tana River County could gain more than 1,300 jobs and higher household incomes under a $35 million agricultural project that aims to turn its arid land into a commercial livestock feed production hub.

The investment will establish 3,250 hectares of irrigated fodder production in the Bura-Tana area before expanding to 12,000 hectares.

Developers expect annual output to grow from 75,000 tonnes in the first phase to 360,000 tonnes, targeting both local and Middle Eastern markets.

The project is expected to stimulate businesses in logistics, warehousing, feed manufacturing, livestock abattoirs and cold-chain facilities across a corridor linking Kitui, Tana River, Garissa, Kilifi and Lamu.

Governor Dhadho Godhana said the initiative combines technical expertise, county support and private investment to unlock the county's agricultural potential and raise household incomes through commercial fodder farming.

He said the project could transform livelihoods across the semi-arid county by creating new income opportunities beyond traditional subsistence farming.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between Stella Mundi, the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority (NWHSA) and the Tana River County government.

The authority will develop irrigation infrastructure by drawing water from the Tana River through pipelines to support year-round production.

The first phase will establish 3,250 hectares of lucerne under pivot irrigation in the Bura-Tana area before expanding to 12,000 hectares.

Annual production is expected to increase from 75,000 tonnes to 360,000 tonnes once the project reaches full capacity.

“The third phase will see production expanded to 12,000 hectares to support increased exports, while the fourth phase will introduce a livestock platform focused on beef, goats and dairy.

The initiative is expected to serve growing demand for livestock feed in Middle Eastern markets, where dairy farmers and livestock producers rely heavily on imported feed,” said Stella Mundi, Managing Director, Mayor Mangeya.

Mangeya explained that the project will be rolled out in four phases. The second phase will expand lucerne production to 7,000 hectares and establish a feed mill to process, blend and fortify livestock feed before scaling up exports and livestock production.

Developers expect the investment to create more than 1,000 jobs during establishment and 300 permanent jobs once operations begin.

The project will also support export-quality beef and goat production through silage-fed livestock, with local farmers expected to participate as out-growers in the value chain.

Host communities will receive a proposed 2 per cent share of topline revenue, known as Sovereign Fund Fees, in recognition of land contributed to the project.

Developers estimate the county and communities will earn about $2 million during the first five years and about $4 million over the first 10 years.

National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority Chief Executive Officer Eng. Julius Mugun and Chairperson Dr Jane Mwikali said the investment will improve livelihoods and support Kenya's Vision 2030 through agricultural development, job creation, export growth, food security and rural economic development.