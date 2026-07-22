Kilifi contractors decry unpaid dues after the county scrapped stalled projects

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Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mung'aro, accused by contractors over unpaid dues. [File, Standard]

Several contractors and vendors who supplied goods and rendered services to the Kilifi County government have sounded the alarm over long-standing unpaid billions of shillings, claiming county officials have used intimidation when they seek payment.

Speaking in Kilifi town, the contractors said they have endured more than three years of financial struggle after the county officials allegedly failed to honour their contracts.

Led by Joshua Chai, the contractors accused Governor Gideon Mung'aro and his administration of lying to the Senate Public Accounts Committee that his administration had been paying suppliers.

‘’Recently, when they appeared before the Senate, there were over Sh 4.6 billion pending bills. Some of us have unpaid bills as of 2023. That's why we are calling out the governor and his entire system to come out very clearly and tell us when he is going to pay us; because we know he knows whatever is going on,’’ Chai said.

Chai said the delay in payment has led many contractors and vendors to early death and mental turmoil as banks recovered their properties to compensate for their loans, adding that their livelihoods are on the brink of collapse.

The contractors have threatened to mobilise themselves and hold a protest and march to the governor’s office to demand payment of long-outstanding bills if the governor fails to address their issues within the next three days.

Mr Remmyson Ngala, another contractor, said the move is hurting the Kilifi economy, which was previously doing well.

‘’We want him to pay us in the next three days, or we will mobilise all the contractors from the seven sub-counties that we represent so that we take other actions,"Ngala said.

"We are asking the governor to pay us our dues. The economy is lagging behind because locals are not being paid," Ngala added.

They have also accused the county procurement and finance departments of corruption, citing that they have always demanded kickbacks before they pay contractors their dues.

‘’We have been working without pay; when you take vouchers to the treasury during pay time, they are being kept away and become pending bills," said Daniel Daban.

Daban alleges that other contractors who are well connected to the county leadership have been receiving their payment timely for every good and service they deliver.

‘’Our documents have been audited more than 40 times. I have delivered services at the department of roads, and I have never been paid,’’ said Isabella Momanyi.

They claim that Jeremy Ndeto, who is now deceased, died after spending years demanding his due from the county.

‘’Jeremy was one of us, and he died of high blood pressure after the county failed to pay him for many years, ‘’Kithus Kula says.

People have been auctioned ,frustrated and depressed ,’’Kithus added. Appearing before the Senate,Kilifi governor Mung’aro said the county owes suppliers Sh5.7 billion.

Earlier this year, Mung’aro cancelled contracts for all delayed county development projects and blamed prolonged inaction by contractors.

The county boss said the move was intended to control rising pending bills and prevent public funds from being tied up in incomplete projects.

Mung'aro also announced that implementation of projects will be done by the local communities , including ECDE classrooms, technical training centres, dispensaries, water wells and some county activities in order to reduce inefficiency, eliminate unnecessary contractor delays and stop losses linked to abandoned work.