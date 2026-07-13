One killed as controversial Watamu beach project collapses

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A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Watamu, Kilifi County, killing one worker as rescue efforts continued for others feared trapped, July 13, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

One person died on the spot while several others sustained serious injuries after a section of a luxurious five-storey building under construction at Twiga beach in Watamu Collapsed on Monday afternoon.

The controversial building is reportedly being built within 60 meters of the high-water mark, which is illegal but the Investor allegedly got approvals for the construction despite protests from the community and conservationists in Watamu.

What began as a normal working day for the construction workers ended as a tragedy after the basement area they were pouring concrete in collapsed, leaving one person dead. A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Watamu, Kilifi County, killing one worker as rescue efforts continued for others feared trapped, July 13, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

Hundreds of curious onlookers, including beach operators, tour guides, tourists and community members living around the area, flocked to the scene to witness the disaster.

When journalists arrived at the scene, the body of the construction worker who had died was still there.

Residents said that they had seen two people being rescued and rushed to the hospital but there were fears that there could be more bodies still trapped inside.

Ahmed Mohamed, a Watamu resident and engineer, said the materials used in the resort's construction were substandard and weak. A five-storey building under construction collapsed in Watamu, Kilifi County, killing one worker as rescue efforts continued for others feared trapped, July 13, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard].

He added that in an area where the contractor was supposed to use strong D16 metals, he used very small ones that could not hold the building in the basement.

Mohamed also called on the government authorities to bring down the building to avoid a much bigger disaster in future.

Hamisi Kombe, a beach operator, blamed the investor at Twiga beach for the disaster, saying he was using corrupt means to obtain approvals, risking the lives of the workers and the community at large.

He added that it was strange that government authorities allowed the construction of the project, which sits on a riparian land, adding that currently the beach, which used to be clean, is full of rocks that were removed from the project site.

Hamisi added that the locals were not consulted while the project was being proposed and the locals were against it from the beginning.

He said that the investor was not engaging locals in anything, but instead was working closely with them.