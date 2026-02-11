×
Another building collapses in Nairobi as survivors rescued

By Denis Omondi | Feb. 11, 2026
A section of the collapsed building at the foundation level. [Okumu Modachi, Standard]

A building under construction collapsed near the OTC landmark building early Wednesday morning.

The Kenya Red Cross confimed the incident moments after activating emergency response team to conduct rescue operations.

No casualties were reported.

"A building collapse has been reported near OTC along Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi County. Response teams are en route," said Red Cross on X.

In an update released at 8 AM the agency revealed that six construction workers who had been trapped were rescued. Their medical condition at the time of rescue was however not disclosed.

"Six (6) workers who had been trapped in the collapsed building have been successfully rescued by the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, National Disaster Operations Center, the police and Kenya Red Cross," it stated.

"All individuals have now been accounted for."

A building under construction along Kirinyaga road in Nairobi's CBD collapsed in the early morning of February 11,2026. No casualties were reported. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The latest incident is the third collapse within Nairobi since the start of this year.

A multi-storey building collapsed in South C estate on January 2 killing two guards.

Another building crumbled in Karen just eight days later, on January 10, claiming two lives and left several others injured.

The trend has raised concerns over regulation of the industry and approval procedures.

