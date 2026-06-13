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Seven Kenyan jailed in Tanzania over human trafficking return home

By Patrick Beja | Jun. 13, 2026
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The 7 were part of 9 who were stranded in Kilwa Tanzania after their fishing vessel was impounded by authorities. [ File,  [Omondi Onyango]

Seven Kenyan seafarers detained in Tanzania since March 31 over human trafficking charges have been repatriated to Kenya.

This was after Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Hassan Joho secured their release after they were jailed for 10 years with an option of Tsh70 million (Sh3.3 million).

Although the ordinary seafarers had no authority on the vessel, their imprisonment exposed how ships could be used to transport loads of illegal immigrants in the region.

The sailors who left Mombasa on a Kenyan-flagged fishing vessel FV Sea Mfalme early this year were jailed after the ship was seized in Kilwa, Tanzania, with illegal immigrants destined to Comoros.

It was joy as the fishermen were received by their family and Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) officials at Moi International Airport on Friday night in a reunion that brought tears of joy to families and friends.

KMA officials said the seven were arrested in Kilwa waters alongside 61 immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi while allegedly trafficking them using a Kenyan fishing vessel. Authorities said 54 immigrants were from DR Congo while the rest were from Burundi.

It was not clear when the illegal immigrants boarded the vessel that left Mombasa for a fishing expedition, even as the expatriated Kenyans remained tight-lipped about the events that led to their arrest.

KMA director general Mr Omae Nyarandi said the repatriation followed weeks of consultations between Kenya and Tanzania.

“When I got the information in March, I dispatched our officers to Tanzania to go and find out. After learning about their predicament, we started the process of consultation although it was not easy,” Nyarandi said.

Joho reportedly secured the release of the seafarers after paying Tsh70 million fine from his pocket recently after going through the diplomatic processes with Tanzanian authorities.

He apologised to the families of the detained fishermen and urged Kenyan seafarers to obey the laws of every country they visit.

“You can take some things for granted but it can be very punitive. We are asking you to follow the law the way it should be,” Joho said.

“Wherever you will be, one, you are the face of Kenya. Two, you represent the country. Therefore, it is important to follow the law,” he added.

The CS thanked the Tanzanian government for cooperation.

Bandari Maritime Authority (BMA) chief executive officer Dr Eric Katana asked seafarers to always adhere to the laws of the land.

Speaking after arrival, seafarers thanked Kenyan authorities and Joho in particular for securing their freedom.

“It was hell staying in those prisons. If it were not for Joho, we would still be languishing in the cells,” said Juma Rashid Tabbu, who hails from Mtongwe in Likoni subcounty, Mombasa.

He said he was coming from prayers when he was arrested and questioned over the illegal immigrants but he did not understand much since he worked in the engine room.

The seafarers are cook Tela Vihiri, Said Juma Hamisi, deckhands Moses Mungai, Francis Lushango, and Mwinyi Faki, as well as oilers Tengeza Hamisi and Juma Rashid Tabbu.

The fate of Kenyan ship master Frank Mbotela and chief engineer Spatuel Mwachari could not be immediately explained.

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Related Topics

Blue Economy Maritime Rescue Tanzania Human Trafficking Case Kenyans Detained In Tanzania Kenyan Seafarers Repatriation
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