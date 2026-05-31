Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Debt deception: Why Kenyans must demand audit of Sh13 trillion burden

By Gitobu Imanyara | May. 31, 2026
 Future government borrowing must be tied to productivity and approved only after a clear socio-economic impact assessment. [File, Standard]

For more than a decade, ordinary Kenyans have woken up to a relentless cycle of economic tightening. They have paid higher taxes at the pump, watched their payslips shrink under new levies, and adjusted household budgets to survive the rising cost of food. The official justification from the state has remained unchanged. Kenya must pay its debts.

But as public and publicly guaranteed debt rises to nearly Sh13 trillion, a troubling paradox emerges. If the country has borrowed so aggressively since 2013, where is the structural transformation to show for it?

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kenya's Public Debt Kenya's Economy Public Hospitals Government Borrowing
.

Latest Stories

How Ruto's administration can unleash Singapore's magic
How Ruto's administration can unleash Singapore's magic
Opinion
By Joseph Lister Nyaringo
27 mins ago
School fires: Time for parents to take matters into their own hands
Opinion
By Editorial
27 mins ago
Why customer experience is extremely important in banking
Opinion
By Caroline Makena
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto dismisses opposition, vows easy victory in 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 27 mins ago
Ruto dismisses opposition, vows easy victory in 2027
Day Nairobi city was taken over by North London
By Robert Abong'o 27 mins ago
Day Nairobi city was taken over by North London
Coffee farmers reap rewards from reforms and new export markets
By Amos Kiarie 27 mins ago
Coffee farmers reap rewards from reforms and new export markets
Gigantic aircraft land in Nanyuki as debate on Ebola centre rises
By Boniface Gikandi and Bernard Lusigi 6 hrs ago
Gigantic aircraft land in Nanyuki as debate on Ebola centre rises
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved