Insecurity: Isiolo residents query new trend in rustling in town estates

Aerial view of Isiolo town. {Nathan Ochunge/Standard}

Questions have been raised on how bandits continue to dare to raid estates on the outskirts of Isiolo town with impunity, with no leader talking about it in public.

At least three people have been killed and five injured in estates in Isiolo town over the last eight days, with observers saying the rustling, common in the county and northern Kenya, was taking a different direction.

The estates surrounding the town had been under sustained attacks for the last eight days, the latest on Saturday afternoon, when a teenager was shot dead outside the family homestead at Kachewa area, about 2km from the town centre.

Gunshots could be heard from the direction of LMD for the better part of yesterday morning, with hundreds of families fleeing their homes to stay with relatives in safer areas.

Abdikadir Mohamud, 16, who sat for his Kenya Junior Secondary Examination last year at Kilimani Primary and Junior School and is a leaver set to join Grade 10 next week, was herding goats when strangers, some of them shooting in the air, started driving away the animals grazing in the field on the road to Isiolo River.

The deceased was buried yesterday at the Taqwa Muslim cemetery. His uncle, Maalim Dahir, sustained serious gunshot wounds and is admitted, while in critical condition at Kiirua Mission hospital in Meru County.

"There were 15 young men, and seven of them were armed with rifles. I saw Abdikadir being shot dead," said Yussuf Ahmed, a villager, during the emotional burial ceremony.

On Saturday afternoon and into early evening, there was the sound of heavy gunfire from at least three different directions that ranged between Olla Jarole, Bula Gudud, and LMD, where the police and National Police Reservists engaged the invaders in a fierce exchange.

Police in two armoured cars and other vehicles helped in the recovery of most of the goats and sheep that were stolen. The gunfire continued into the early part of the evening, with the bandits reportedly fleeing in different directions.

The Saturday incident sent panic in town and its environs, which temporarily led to blockage of some roads in the town, but the protesters were prevailed upon to disperse to let the police focus on the issue at hand (of engaging the armed bandits).

The chaos started eight days ago when marauding gunmen marched into Kambi Odha estate at night, where they stole goats and sheep from several homesteads and stole from kiosks selling general provision goods.

The next day, a livestock market day, in a retaliatory attack, some sellers who were accused of allegedly knowing the identity of the attackers were robbed of goats and sheep. All roads leading to Isiolo town were closed that day, with a particular community denied entry into the town.

It was thereafter followed by daily attacks that had been taking place in different areas in LMD, Bula Gudud, Kachewa, Kambi Bule, Kambi Garba, Checheles, Kambi Asharaf and Kisima and Gambela in Meru's Tigania East.

All but one incident was allegedly carried out by bandits from one side involved in inter-clan conflicts in Isiolo sub-county in recent years.

Security sources concur that the insecurity in Isiolo sub-county, which started with daring raids by armed men targeting cattle and camels meant for either slaughter at the local abattoir or market early last year, was taking a different trend.

At yesterday's burial, the mourners questioned why no leader from the area, including the elected ones were not speaking out on the incidents which had taken a trend not associated with rustling.

"Who are these able-bodied young men who are armed and attack nearly all estates at the same time, and no one knows about them. Are they untouchables and how come none of the leaders have even come forward to condemn the killings?" asked one of the mourners.

Isiolo County Commissioner David Kiprop warned that the State would take decisive action on those carrying out the attacks.

"First and foremost, we appeal to all the residents to remain calm and give the security team, which is already in all the affected areas, to counter and take all the necessary actions (against the bandits)," said Mr Kiprop.

The administrator said an investigation into the activities of the group had commenced that will go beyond rustling.

"There appears to be more than meets the eye,'' he said, adding action would be taken against "individuals intent on causing ethnic strife" and politicians who may be involved to achieve certain selfish ends.

Kiprop added that the security team was "ready and determined to restore normalcy in Isiolo (town), its environs and by extension, across the entire County".

He hinted at an operation to mop out illegal weapons in the hands of civilians.

CS for Interior and Coordination of National Government, Kipchumba Murkomen, recently said the ministry will focus on addressing rising insecurity in Isiolo, Meru, and Samburu after carrying out similar disarmament operations in the North Rift.