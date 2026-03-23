Officers buy own uniforms from Kariobangi tailors as Ruto's promises stall

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A senior police officer based in Mombasa has revealed how he was conned out of Sh4,200 by an alleged tailor while attempting to secure a police uniform.

Samuel Kariuki, a deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Changamwe police station, had paid the money to Mark Otweyo to sew a shirt and trousers for him.

Apparently, Otweyo had also conned another senior officer from the Airport police station with promises to sew him a pair of uniforms.

From his affidavit filed in court, Kariuki's testimony brings to light the struggles the police undergo to buy themselves uniforms despite the attire being part of the assets provided by the state.

A spot check by the Nairobian reveals that most police officers in the junior ranks wear faded and worn-out uniforms despite being esteemed servants of the government.

On December 13, 2024, President William Ruto promised that he would provide new blue uniforms to police officers in an effort to inspire them during the launch of the National Police and State Department of Correctional Services Strategic Plans 2023-2027.

"We will make sure that we give our policemen and women uniforms that inspire them to work and to go forward, that is something that we are going to do," Ruto had said in his speech.

According to Kariuki, on August 9, 2025, he was in dire need of a police uniform after being posted to the new station in Mombasa.

He said that Otweyo told him he was the one sewing police uniforms for all the officers at Changamwe and that he had just delivered a pair to the OCS Changamwe.

Otweyo had informed Kariuki that he operated a tailoring business within Magongo and that if need be, he could make for him a pair of uniforms.

He even informed Kariuki that he had made the uniform for the OCS and several officers.

Kariuki said that Otweyo took advantage of the fact that he was newly posted and pretended that he could sew him a pair of police uniforms.

“Otweyo was aware and had knowledge that I was newly posted to Changamwe Police Station and that I was in dire need of police uniforms. He informed me that he is the one who makes uniforms for all officers at Changamwe and that on this particular day he had just delivered a pair of uniforms to the OCS Changamwe,” said Kariuki in his affidavit before the court.

The officer sent Otweyo sh4,200 after taking his measurements and promising to deliver the uniform within three days.

“I sent sh4,200 to his mobile number, and he promised to deliver the said uniform in three days,” said Kariuki.

However, after three days, Otweyo failed to deliver and pledged to do so on the seventh day.

The officer narrated that on August 17, 2025, he tried to call Otweyo, but his phone had been switched off, and he had gone missing.

“On 18th September 2025, 1 reported the matter at Changamwe Police Station vide OB No. 28/18/09/2025 after my effort to meet or reach him through his mobile number had proved futile,” said Kariuki.

When he visited his place of work after inquiring about his whereabouts, Kariuki was informed that he had moved out and left the matter to the investigating officer to continue looking for him.

On February 18, 2026, Kariuki was informed by the officer in charge of Kwahola Police Post that Otweyo had been arrested for conning another senior officer at Airport police station.

“I was informed by the in-charge Kwahola Police Post that Otweyo had been arrested for an offence of obtaining money by false pretence reported by the OCPD Airport arising from similar circumstances just like mine,” said Kariuki.

Otweyo was then transferred to Changamwe Police Station and charged in court on February 19, 2026, after he failed to pay the sh.4,200 Kariuki sent him.

Otweyo was charged before Senior Principal Magistrate Otieno with obtaining money by false pretence contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code.

The charge read: “On August 9, 2025, at Changamwe Police Station area in Changamwe Sub-County within Mombasa County, with intent to defraud, obtained sh4,200 from Samuel Kariuki pretending that he was in a position to make one pair of police uniform, a fact that he knew to be false or untrue.”

Otweyo pleaded guilty and requested that the court be given time to pay the amount he owed me, and the court allowed him to be detained at Changamwe Police Station to clear with Kariuki and be returned to court the following day.

Kariuki said that on February 19, 2026, he withdrew the said case against Otweyo after he sent him the said sh4,200.

In his defense statement, Atweyo, a 40-year-old father, said that the supplier of the material failed him. He is a tailor at Magongo Mwisho area in Changamwe subcounty, Mombasa.

He said that on the material day, he had gone to Changamwe police station to deliver a pair of uniforms he had sewn for the OCS when he met Kariuki.

Otweyo confirmed that Kariuki requested that he make a shirt and trousers, both jungle green, and paid him sh.4.200.

“From the date, the supplier of the material failed me since he could not pick up my calls, and efforts to reach him proved futile. My client kept calling, and I responded to him I have not managed to get the material and from there kept silent,” said Otweyo.

In a petition filed before the High Court, Centre for Litigation Trust (CLT) Director Julius Ogogoh said that the making of police uniforms is typically restricted to authorised manufacturers approved by the Kenya Police Service.

Ogogoh said authorising unapproved civilians to make police uniforms compromises security and leads to unauthorised access to official attire and insignia, and counterfeiting and misuse of police uniforms.

He said the same compromises the quality and standard of the uniforms, thereby affecting professionalism.

Ogogoh applied for the High Court to order disciplinary action against Kariuki for sewing a uniform from a civilian.

He said Kariuki blatantly breached the police service regulations, thereby warranting disciplinary action against him.

“No officer, including a Deputy Officer Commanding Station, has the power to instruct a civilian to make police uniforms without proper authorization unless the said civilian is an authorized manufacturer,” said Ogogoh.

Ogogoh said that the officer tried to cover his misconduct by arresting Atweyo and framing him with false charges of obtaining money by false pretence.

“It is only after an immediate public outcry by the civil society about the turn of events aforesaid that Kariuki released Otweyo,” said Ogogoh.

However, in his defense, Kariuki said Ogogoh and Otweyo were colluding to bring the suit against him in bad faith to punish him despite being a victim of a crime recognised by law and where due process was followed.

Kariuki said the application is repugnant to Articles 157 and 245 of the Constitution, where the orders sought by Ogogoh amount to manipulating and controlling the Independent powers of the IG and DPP.

He said neither he nor the IG nor DPP has violated or threatened to violate any of the Constitutional principles as alleged to warrant this Honourable Court to issue any Orders as prayed.