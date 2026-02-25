EACC recovers another public land worth Sh281 million in Mombasa

Audio By Vocalize

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered public land in Mombasa Island valued at Sh281 million following court rulings that declared past allocations unlawful.

In suits ELC 64 and 65 of 2020, and ELC 180 of 2015 filed by the Kenya Railways Corporation, the Environment and Land Court restored ownership of parcels Mombasa/Block 1/525 and 1/526 along Shimanzi Road to Kenya Railways.

The land, reserved for railway tenants and future road expansion, had been illegally allocated in 1994.

“Justice has been served, and public land has been returned to its rightful owner,” said EACC in a statement.

The statement noted that Justice Naikuni ordered cancellation of the titles and restoration of the properties on February 13, 2026, valued at Sh175 million.

In a separate ruling, Justice Y. M. Angima nullified the lease for Mombasa Island/Block XI/937 along Tom Mboya Avenue, a designated road reserve, and ordered it reverted to the Commission.

“Public resources cannot be diverted for private gain. Those responsible will be held accountable,” read the statement.

A former Commissioner of Lands was fined Sh2 million. The parcel is valued at Sh15 million.

The Commission has also recovered additional parcels along the corridor worth Sh91 million and continues to encourage voluntary surrender of unlawfully allocated road reserve plots.

Over the past year, the Commission filed 79 recovery suits seeking assets worth Sh4.8 billion and recovered Sh3.4 billion.

“We urge individuals in possession of public land to return it voluntarily. Illegal allocation will not be tolerated, regardless of how long ago it happened,” stated the commission.