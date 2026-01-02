Family in grief after police shoot dead boy on New Year day

Dennis Ringa who was shot dead by a police officer on New year eve at Utange in Mombasa. He was a grade 6 learner at Utange Primary School. Jan. 1, 2026. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

A family in Mombasa is grieving after their 14-year-old son was shot dead by police while lighting fireworks during New Year celebrations.

Michael Charo and his wife Nancy Kwekwe Mbaga are struggling to come to terms with the loss of their son, Denis Ringa, who had sat for his Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (Kepsea) and was awaiting his results.

''I feel like the whole world has come down tumbling on my feet,'' said Mbaga at the family home on Thursday.

She said that her son was an obedient child who never harmed anyone and wondered why police cut short his life.

''He was a bright boy and we knew he would succeed in school. Now that he is gone, I demand justice for my son,'' she said.

Eyewitnesses said that youth in Utange village in Kisauni subcounty, Mombasa county, had laid down an elaborate fireworks display as they prepared to usher in the new year in style.

A single bullet fired by a police officer on a motorbike cut short the life of Ringa, a Grade Six pupil at Utange Primary School.

''It started raining, and youths took refuge on the verandah of a nearby shop. It was during that moment, police appeared and without warning shot at them, leading to the death of Denis,'' said Steve Dena, a neighbor.

Police confirmed the incident and said investigations have been launched into the matter.

Ringa's father was angry at the police for using live bullets while confronting youngsters.

Vocal Africa chief executive officer, Mr Hussein Khalid, said that initial investigations revealed that the police intention was to kill.

''We are in a society where the National Police Service does not respect the sanctity of life. They kill with impunity yet they are supposed to protect lives and property of Kenyans,'' he said.

Khalid added that they have contacted the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) and expect a thorough investigation into the matter.

Vocal Africa Coast Region coordinator, Mr Walid Sketty, termed the killing of as a rude new year shock to the parents.

''They never deserved to have their third-born son die in such a manner on the first day of the new year,'' he said.

The deceased’s body has been taken to the Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue, with a postmortem expected to be conducted on January 5, 2026.