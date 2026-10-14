Murang'a Assembly gets new clerk after recruitment process

Audio By Vocalize

Murang’a County Assembly. [Courtesy]

Murang’a County Assembly Service Board has appointed Annie Macharia to the position of Clerk a year after her predecessor exited for greener pastures.

Ms Macharia took over the office after she was sworn in immediately after the Board announced results following the end of the recruitment process to replace the former Clerk, Kuria Thuita, who left the assembly Clerk’s position after he was seconded to serve in the executive in the position of Solicitor General.

The Assembly Speaker, Johnson Mukuha, said the recruitment of Ms Macharia marks the beginning of a new chapter of service and leadership, calling on her dedication to serve the Murang’a people with dignity.

Mr Mukuha said the board resolved to declare the office vacant and to initiate a competitive process to identify a suitable person to serve as the Clerk of the County Assembly of Murang’a.

“The recruitment process became necessary following the resignation of Mr Kuria Thuita, who had served as the Clerk of the County Assembly, which was accepted by the Board with effect from September 8 this year,” said Mukuha.

Macharia, a career public servant, has risen through the ranks after having served at the defunct Maragua Town Council, where she started as a secretary cum administrator.

At the county assembly, the speaker said she was recruited as the Senior Clerk Assistant before being promoted to the position of the Deputy Clerk for Legislative and Committee Services.

Vice Chairperson, County Assembly Service Board Simon Wamwea led a motion that approved the appointment of Ms Macharia as the Clerk of the County Assembly of Murang’a, which was unanimously supported by the members.

“In the recruitment process, the board conducted intensive interviews with Faith Ann Kamande, Ibrahim Mutwiri Kirimi, James Mungai Wainaina, Joseph Ng’ang’a Ngugi, alongside Ms Macharia,” Wamwea said.