Senior prisons officer found dead inside his car in Juja

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A senior Kenya Prisons Service officer was found dead inside his car in an open field behind Spur Mall in Juja, Kiambu County.

According to a police report, a resident reported the matter to Mugutha Police Station at about 10.30am after reportedly spotting a man lying unconscious inside a vehicle in an open field about three kilometres east of the station on Sunday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers found a male adult seated, lying backwards and unresponsive on the open driver's door of a silver Nissan Wingroad,” reads the police report in part.

Upon Search the body was established to be that of Eric Kiarie Wainaina, 40, a Senior Superintendent of Prisons (SSP) attached to the Kenya Prisons Service Central Region Headquarters in Nyeri.

The police identified the deceased using his Certificate of Appointment, driving licence and passport, which were found inside the vehicle.

“Also found in the car were his mobile phone, three 250ml empty bottles of Chrome, an empty bottle of water and Labtol tablets for hypertension treatment,” the police report stated.

Clothes, shoes and other personal effects believed to belong to the deceased were also found in a bag inside the vehicle.

Senior Kenya Prisons Service officers led by the Kiambu County Prisons Commander, Juja Sub-County Police Commander, Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer and CSI officers visited the scene.

The report further said some bystanders informed investigators that Wainaina was a regular visitor to the spot where he was found.

“The scene was processed and documented by the CSI Juja and the body was removed to KU Referral Morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy,” police said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Juja is probing the matter to establish the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.