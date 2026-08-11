Kijabe bar closure sparks debate over church influence, liquor regulation

Audio By Vocalize

A section of Kijabe village in Lari Constituency. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

A simmering dispute in Kijabe village, Lari Constituency, has erupted into a confrontation pitting religious influence against government regulation following the sudden revocation of a newly issued liquor licence.

For decades, the enclave—long overseen by the Africa Inland Church (AIC), which holds historical land titles in the area—has maintained a strict ban on alcohol outlets.

But following a recent decision by Kiambu County authorities and local administration officers to approve a legal, regulated pub, church intervention led officials to shut down the establishment just seven days after its doors opened.

The closure has sparked a heated debate among residents, who argue that the strict ban has failed to stop alcohol consumption and may instead be pushing people towards a far more dangerous alternative—illicit brew.

Opponents of the alcohol ban say keeping bars out of Kijabe has not stopped residents from drinking.

Instead, they argue, it has created a market for unregulated alcohol, with some residents turning to illicit brews whose safety and contents cannot be verified.

“The church thinks keeping bars out means keeping liquor out, but all it does is drive young people into the bushes to drink deadly, poisonous brews,” said one resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

The resident said the area had lost young people to alcohol-related incidents and argued that a licensed pub would at least give residents access to regulated alcohol that can be monitored by government authorities.

“We have buried young men in this area because of unregulated alcohol. A regulated, taxed bar sells safe products under strict hours. That’s not promoting immorality—that’s saving lives.”

Some residents also question why those who want to enjoy a legal drink must travel to neighbouring towns such as Kimende or Naivasha.

“Why should a law-abiding adult have to spend thousands of shillings on transport just to sit down and have a legal drink after work?” asked a local business owner.”

The business owner said alcohol consumption had not disappeared simply because Kijabe has remained largely “dry.”

«“People still get drunk here anyway. Denying us one clean, state-regulated pub doesn't stop alcohol consumption—it just punishes the responsible ones and enriches illicit brewers.”»

At the centre of the dispute is a bigger question: How much influence should the church have over businesses that have been licensed by the government?

According to local reports, the bar owner had met the requirements set by the Kiambu County Liquor Licensing Board, obtained the necessary security clearances and complied with county health regulations before opening the establishment.

But only seven days later, the pub was closed following intervention by the church.

The move has left some residents questioning what government licences mean if an establishment can be shut down after meeting the required conditions.

“If a business owner goes through every legal channel, pays county fees and gets full clearance from the government, how can a church step in a week later and order a shutdown?” questioned a local youth leader.

The youth leader said residents respected the AIC’s history and contribution to Kijabe but argued that the area is still governed by the laws of Kenya.

“We respect the AIC’s history in Kijabe, but Kijabe is still part of the Republic of Kenya. County permits must mean something.”

The growing agitation has now placed the county administration in a difficult position.

On one hand is a community with a deeply rooted religious tradition and a long-standing opposition to alcohol outlets. On the other are residents who want the government to enforce its licensing laws while tackling the more dangerous problem of illicit brewing.

Residents are now calling for a public forum bringing together the church, county government, security agencies, business owners and members of the community.

They want the parties to find a solution before more people fall victim to unregulated alcohol.

For many in Kijabe, the debate is no longer simply about whether the village should have a bar.

It is about whether banning legal alcohol outlets is actually keeping alcohol away—or simply driving the problem