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'Let investigators do their work,' Mwaura says on Ol Kalou rape claims

By David Njaaga | Jul. 21, 2026
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Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has demanded that anyone with evidence supporting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's rape allegations in Ol Kalou submit it to police for investigation.

The remarks follow Gachagua's claim that 68 women were raped by police officers, one person was killed, and 20 others injured during the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election on Thursday, July 16.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) later declared Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Kamau Waweru the winner.

The by-election was marred by violence after hooded, armed men travelling in unmarked vehicles clashed with crowds and journalists outside polling stations on Thursday afternoon.

Gachagua had earlier accused UDA-allied MPs of colluding with rogue police officers to disrupt voting, a claim he made hours before alleging that women were raped in the same operation.

"Any person with evidence relating to the alleged rape cases or any other criminal offences should submit it to law enforcement agencies to enable investigations and ensure justice is served," Mwaura observed.

He noted that serious allegations should not be used to inflame public emotions or spread unverified claims, urging Kenyans to allow investigative agencies to carry out their constitutional mandate independently and professionally.

Central Regional Police Commander Geoffrey Mayek dismissed Gachagua's claims on Friday, saying no rape incidents were reported before, during, or after the vote.

Mwaura's remarks echoed those of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who over the weekend challenged Gachagua to present the names of the alleged victims at the nearest police station to facilitate investigations.

Mwaura also warned against incitement and misinformation that could undermine peace, public order, and national stability, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring all reported crimes are investigated in accordance with the law.

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Related Topics

Isaac Mwaura Rape Allegations Ol Kalou By-Election Rigathi Gachagua
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