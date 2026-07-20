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Tharaka Nithi county to construct three museums

By Phares Mutembei | Jul. 20, 2026
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Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki says museums are aimed at promoting and preserving cultural heritage. [File, Standard]

The Tharaka Nithi county government has announced plans to construct museums in three constituencies.

Speaking during the Chuka-Igambang'ombe Cultural Festival at Kaanwa, Governor Muthomi Njuki said the initiative is aimed at promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

Njuki announced that the museums will be in Chuka-Igambang'ombe, Tharaka and Maara constituencies, and will display historical cultural artifacts, traditional instruments, art, as well as records of communities, to pass the knowledge for future generations.

"The museums will serve as learning centres where residents, students and visitors can appreciate the county's rich cultural heritage," he said.

He regretted that many young people had little knowledge of their communities' traditional history.

The governor challenged community elders, parents and other stakeholders to play their roles in spreading cultural heritage valuable to society.

"We must not allow our rich culture to disappear. It is what defines who we are as a people. Our children should know their traditions and heritage."

He affirmed that the county government will enhance its support for community-based organisations (CBOs), artists and cultural troupes as they promote and preserve local traditions and knowledge.

For the two days, the venue was filled with artistic cultural performances by local groups, and traditional foods were plenty. The Chuka, Tharaka, Mwimbi and Muthambi people showcased expressive items in dance, song and other performances, wowing throngs of festival goers.

The governor said that cultural festivals are important platforms for celebrating identity, strengthening unity and passing cultural values to future generations.

The Ura Gate Festival is set for next month, and Njuki said all the communities will come together to showcase their culture.

Over 20 cultural dance troupes participated in the colorful festival, a celebration of rich traditional heritage.

At the same time, the governor urged residents to coexist peacefully with wildlife, saying they had a role to play in conservation efforts of the whole ecosystem. 

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Related Topics

Tharaka Nithi Museums Governor Muthomi Njuki Ura Gate Festival Chuka-Igambang'ombe Constituency
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