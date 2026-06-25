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Court halts removal of Meru Land Executive

By Phares Mutembei | Jun. 25, 2026
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Meru County Lands CECM Joy Karwitha. [Courtesy]

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Meru has temporarily halted the removal of Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Public Works Executive Joy Karwitha.

Ms Karwitha has sued the county government of Meru, Governor Isaac Mutuma and the county assembly and sought the court's intervention through her advocate, Marias Maranya, contesting her sacking which she termed unlawful.

Governor Isaac Mutuma sacked Karwitha and nominated Dorothy Wanja as her replacement, pending her vetting and approval by the county assembly.

Justice Stella Chemtai issued the orders that bar the respondents from removing her from office, and vetting and approving Ms Wanja as her replacement.

Chemtai directed that the application be served upon the respondents, while the respondents were ordered to file their responses within seven days of being served.

She directed that the matter be mentioned on July 7.

"That in the meantime and pending further directions from the court, the respondents are hereby restrained from removing or replacing the petitioner as the county executive committee member for Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Public Works," said the judge.

Mr Maranya said his client stood to suffer grave prejudice and violation of her constitutional rights unless the court intervened.

Ms Karwitha who was vetted and approved by the assembly in May last year, claimed her sacking by Governor Mutuma was unlawful, as she pleaded with the court to stop the vetting, approval and appointment of Ms Wanja.

She said she had not been served with any notice to show cause, dismissal letter, or any allegations warranting her removal from office.

She said she was lawfully nominated, vetted, approved and appointed as a member of Governor Mutuma's cabinet.

"I recently became aware that steps were being undertaken by the respondents to replace me in office despite there being no lawful process commenced for my removal," she stated.

Karwitha told the court that she had never been summoned to appear before any committee or forum regarding her sacking.

There was no termination letter addressed to me, she said.

Governor Mutuma, in a letter addressed to Meru County Speaker, had confirmed his decision to fire Ms Karwitha, even though the reason was not cited.

"I write to inform you that the office of the County Executive Committee member for Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Public Works is currently vacant, following the dismissal of the former holder of the office," said the county chief.

Mutuma said in the meantime the department will continue to discharge its mandate through the existing administrative and technical structures, pending the approval of her replacement.

Governor Mutuma has subsequently nominated Dorothy Wanja Ruitah to take Karwitha's place.

"I have attached the credentials and relevant supporting documents to facilitate vetting and approval through the county assembly as required by law. Your urgent attention in this matter will be highly appreciated," he said.

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Related Topics

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma Lands Executive Joy Karwitha Meru County Assembly Wrongful Dismissal
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