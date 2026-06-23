Meru Governor fires Land CEC amid cracks in cabinet

Audio By Vocalize

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Deputy Governor Linda Gitonga and Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation chair Mary Kanana during Madaraka Day celebrations at Timau, on June 1, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma has sacked the Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Public Works Executive Joy Karwitha.

Ms Karwitha, who was popularly referred to as 'GEN Z Ambassador', has served for a short term, and her dismissal came as a surprise.

It came up hot on the heels of the resignation of Marias Maranya as the Legal Affairs CEC, as cracks emerged in Governor Mutuma's administration.

Mr Maranya, a prominent lawyer, has now turned against the Mutuma administration.

Governor Mutuma in a letter addressed to Meru County Speaker confirmed his decision to fire Ms Karwitha, even though the reason was not cited.

"I write to inform you that the office of the County Executive Committee member for Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Public Works is currently vacant, following the dismissal of the former holder of the office," said the county chief.

Mutuma said in the meantime the department will continue to discharge its mandate through the existing administrative and technical structures, pending the approval of Karwitha’s replacement.

Governor Mutuma has nominated Dorothy Wanja Ruitah to replace Karwitha.

"I have attached the credentials and relevant supporting documents to facilitate vetting and approval through the county assembly as required by law. Your urgent attention in this matter will be highly appreciated," he said.

Karwitha's appointment to Governor Mutuma's first cabinet came after protests by Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri and other leaders that the constituency had been left out of cabinet positions.

Mutuma had appointed Marete Kinoti for the position.

Mr Kinoti, though from North Imenti, had business interests in Buuri, but had to turn down the position, saying it was"for the sake of peace in Meru."

The Governor faced pressure in picking his first cabinet following the impeachment of former Governor Kawira Mwangaza, with local politicians who had supported them claiming some positions in return.

Former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi who has admitted he and other leaders contributed resources to have Mwangaza ousted, has now turned against Mutuma.

Mutuma appointed Linda Kiome-Gitonga, Linturi's running mate in 2022, as Deputy Governor.