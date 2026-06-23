Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Meru Governor fires Land CEC amid cracks in cabinet

By Phares Mutembei | Jun. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Deputy Governor Linda Gitonga and Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation chair Mary Kanana during Madaraka Day celebrations at Timau, on June 1, 2026. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma has sacked the Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Public Works Executive Joy Karwitha.

Ms Karwitha, who was popularly referred to as 'GEN Z Ambassador', has served for a short term, and her dismissal came as a surprise.

It came up hot on the heels of the resignation of Marias Maranya as the Legal Affairs CEC, as cracks emerged in Governor Mutuma's administration.

Mr Maranya, a prominent lawyer, has now turned against the Mutuma administration.

Governor Mutuma in a letter addressed to Meru County Speaker confirmed his decision to fire Ms Karwitha, even though the reason was not cited.

"I write to inform you that the office of the County Executive Committee member for Land, Physical Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Public Works is currently vacant, following the dismissal of the former holder of the office," said the county chief.

Mutuma said in the meantime the department will continue to discharge its mandate through the existing administrative and technical structures, pending the approval of Karwitha’s replacement.

Governor Mutuma has nominated Dorothy Wanja Ruitah to replace Karwitha.

"I have attached the credentials and relevant supporting documents to facilitate vetting and approval through the county assembly as required by law. Your urgent attention in this matter will be highly appreciated," he said.

Karwitha's appointment to Governor Mutuma's first cabinet came after protests by Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri and other leaders that the constituency had been left out of cabinet positions.

Mutuma had appointed Marete Kinoti for the position.

Mr Kinoti, though from North Imenti, had business interests in Buuri, but had to turn down the position, saying it was"for the sake of peace in Meru."

The Governor faced pressure in picking his first cabinet following the impeachment of former Governor Kawira Mwangaza, with local politicians who had supported them claiming some positions in return.

Former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi who has admitted he and other leaders contributed resources to have Mwangaza ousted, has now turned against Mutuma.

Mutuma appointed Linda Kiome-Gitonga, Linturi's running mate in 2022, as Deputy Governor. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma Lands Executive Joy Karwitha Meru County Speaker Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri
.

Latest Stories

Ruto signs Finance Bill, unlocks Sh4.8tr budget for 202627
Ruto signs Finance Bill, unlocks Sh4.8tr budget for 202627
Business
By Mike Kihaki
36 mins ago
State showers Ol Kalou residents with projects ahead of mini-poll
Politics
By James Munyeki
1 hr ago
Two years on, courts yet to answer crucial Finance Bill questions
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nation on edge as Thursday protests stir anxiety across Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Nation on edge as Thursday protests stir anxiety across Kenya
Two years on, courts yet to answer crucial Finance Bill questions
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Two years on, courts yet to answer crucial Finance Bill questions
Ruto's costly trips clash with Gen Z austerity demand
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 1 hr ago
Ruto's costly trips clash with Gen Z austerity demand
State showers Ol Kalou residents with projects ahead of mini-poll
By James Munyeki 1 hr ago
State showers Ol Kalou residents with projects ahead of mini-poll
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved