Waiguru opts for modern social halls to enhance community gatherings

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Governor Anne Waiguru said the halls are meant to provide residents with decent spaces for social gatherings like funerals, weddings, public meetings, among others. [Courtesy, GPS]

The County Government of Kirinyaga has constructed 11 modern social halls where local communities gather to discuss civic issues, trade knowledge, and celebrate cultural traditions.

The initiative by Governor Anne Waiguru is meant to provide residents with decent spaces for social gatherings like funerals, weddings, public meetings, among others, that were previously held by the roadside and in overcrowded homes.

Waiguru said the community centres remain some of the most under-recognised yet powerful forms of social infrastructure that have, over the years, been critical in empowerment and bringing people together.

She said investment in the facilities, which are spread across the county, was also helping strengthen community engagement, like public participation.

“Beyond sports, we have strengthened social infrastructure through the construction of social halls and boda boda sheds that support community gatherings, public participation and provide conducive environments for residents,” said Waiguru.

The Governor noted that the halls are part of a broader county programme aimed at improving social and youth development infrastructure while creating organised spaces for community functions, particularly in densely populated areas in Mwea, where land is limited.

“Through public participation forums, residents have asked us to construct community centres for them. These centres are providing accessible spaces for community empowerment, civic engagements, learning and other cultural activities,” she said.

County Executive Committee Member for Sports, Culture and Social Services Dennis Musyimi said the completed halls have already transformed the social lives of residents by providing organised and dignified venues for gatherings.

Speaking during an inspection tour of development projects, Musyimi said five social halls in Mathangauta, Kiandegwa, Kiriko, Kiorugari and Ndindiruku had already been completed and operationalised, while six others in Githogondo, Matandara, Kangu, Kimunye, Mwietheri and Kirimara were nearing completion.

He said the facilities are also being used to offer mental health support in communities, digital literacy trainings, crisis response and cross-cultural dialogue.

“These social halls have restored dignity to our people because they now have proper places to hold weddings, funerals, self-help group meetings and other public forums,” said Musyimi.

He added that in addition to the social halls, the facilities are fitted with modern ablution blocks that are helping to serve the community.

Musyimi said the remaining projects are expected to be completed in the coming months.