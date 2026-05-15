Ruto, Kindiki condole with former Governor Kiraitu after daughter's death

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Anita Kendi, who is former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi's daughter, is dead. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto and his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, are among leaders who have condoled with former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi following the death of his daughter, Anita Kendi.

In his message, President Ruto said: "We extend our heartfelt condolences to former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his family following the untimely passing of his daughter, Anita Kendi Murungi."

Ruto added: "The loss of a child, especially one so young, bright, and full of promise, is a profound tragedy that leaves an immeasurable void. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Murungi family during this difficult time. May they find strength in the support of family, friends and all those mourning with them."

DP Kindiki also grieved with Mr Kiraitu, a long-time political ally and friend.

"My senior brother and dear friend Kiraitu Murungi, it is devastating to hear the news on the loss of your beloved daughter Anita. From me, Joyce (his wife) and the children, we grief with you and pray that God will comfort you as you come to terms with this tragic event," Prof Kindiki said.

He added: "Now and always, we are in solidarity with you, Priscilla (Kiraitu's wife) and the rest of your family."

Governors Isaac Mutuma (Meru) and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and former Governor Kawira Mwangaza also sent their condolences to Kiraitu.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anita Kendi Kiraitu, daughter of former Governor Kiraitu Murungi. My heartfelt condolences go out to the entire family during this painful and difficult time. Losing a daughter is a loss no parent is ever prepared for, and my thoughts and prayers are with with them as they grieve," Governor Mutuma said in his message to Kiraitu, one of his strongest backers.

Governor Njuki said: "Death is painful, but the death of a young person cut especially deep because it shatters dreams, hope and potential. On behalf of the people of Tharaka Nithi county and myself, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of the former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi following the loss of their beloved daughter Anita Kendi."

Ms Mwangaza, the Umoja na Maendeleo Party (UMP) leader also condoled the Kiraitu family.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to former Governor Kiraitu Murungi and family. There are no words for the pain of losing a child. I'm so sorry for your loss," she said.