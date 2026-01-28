Former Governor Kiraitu Murungi retires from active politics

When former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and his wife Priscilla cast their vote at Irimbene Primary School in South Imenti during the 2022 General Election. [File, Standard]

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has announced his retirement from active politics.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 28, Murungi said his more than three decades in politics had come to an end, adding that he is shifting focus to spreading happiness and mentoring others on life beyond political office.

“I have learnt my lessons. After over 30 years in active politics, I feel it is time to call it quits,” Murungi said.

Murungi was first elected to Parliament in 1992 and went on to serve as a cabinet minister during President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

He later won the Meru Senate seat in 2013 before clinching the Meru governorship in 2017.

His political career, however, came to a halt in 2022 after he was defeated by former Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Addressing close friends and family, Murungi disclosed that the loss in the 2022 elections took a heavy emotional toll on him.

“After the defeat, I almost slipped into depression. Politics is all I have known for over 30 years, and that loss was very difficult to process. That is a place I would never want to go back to,” he said, adding that it took him nine months of counselling to help him gain a new perspective on life.

"That journey completely changed how I view life. It taught me that there is life beyond politics, and I now want to spread happiness and also coach fellow politicians to prepare for life after public office,” Murungi said.

According to him, going forward, he will only engage in politics largely limited to advisory roles.

“I will still contribute, but quietly, through advice and mentorship, not elective politics,” he said.

Echoing his remarks, Murungi’s wife, Priscillah Murungi, welcomed the decision, saying it was time for him to focus on other aspects of life.

“I fully support this decision. It is time for him to settle and concentrate on other meaningful pursuits beyond politics,” she said.

His announcement comes amid speculation that he could make a political comeback ahead of the 2027 General Election.