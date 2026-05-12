Three coffee brokers led the auction in the provision of volumes

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A farmer affiliated to Gachatha Coffee Factory in Nyeri, sorts out berries. [File, Standard]

Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) generated Sh 29.3 billion after the auction of 32,505,545 kgs of coffee in six months of the coffee year 2025/2026, as the farmers celebrated better payment across the counties.

In the duration between October last year and March this year, a bag of coffee traded at an average price of Sh 45,160, as coffee brokers Alliance Berries Limited, Kirinyaga Slopes, and New KPCU performed better at the auction.

In the NCE report, Alliance Berries marketed 187,153 bags that fetched Sh 10.3 billion, Kirinyaga Slopes auctioned 81,394 bags (Sh 4.49 billion), and New KPCU 76,140 bags (Sh 4.1 billion).

In the month of March, the brokers delivered the highest volume of 134,075 bags for Sh 5.3 billion, according to the NCE report. The report by the NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u outlined that in the period under review, Kipkelion 44,241 bags( Sh 2.3 billion), CEBBA 25,155 bags( Sh 1.3 billion), Murang’a 9,826 bags( Sh 502.8 million), Meru 6,642 bags (Sh 321.3 million), among others.

“In the market, Meru and Murang’a coffee brokers were ranked last as they offered few bags compared to others who have the highest volumes,” read the report by the NCE

Godfrey Kanyiri, the chairman at Kahuhia farmers Cooperative Society in Murang’a, says the factories that achieved the best rates are those where farmers are determined to produce quality coffee, through attending regular training sessions.

“At Kahuhia, farmers are training an agronomist, John Chege, to ensure the buyers get the best quality and farmers achieve the best prices,” said Kanyiri.

In the payment to the farmers, in the year Kangunu society in Mathioya, under rehabilitation after a severe destruction, paid the farmers at the rate of Sh 133 per kilogramme of cherry, up from Sh 50 of the previous year.

Kangunu Society Chairman John Chege said the payment is an improvement from last year's payment of Sh 125 per kgs.

“In the 2023/2024, the society paid Sh 80 per Kgs when we were voted in by the votes as the new management committee after the former team was ejected over malpractice in the administration of the society,” said Chege.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro said he was impressed with the coffee prices based on farmers' determination and following the advice from the agriculture experts.

“The prices in the year 2025/2026 to the farmers are better than those of 2022/2023, owing to their commitment to increasing production,” said Munyoro.

In the payout, New Ngariama Society’s Kamwangi factory paid a rate of Sh 162 per kgs followed by Kinamui factory Sh 160 per kg, Rung’eto society’s Kii Sh 155.62 per kgs and, Karimukui Sh 155.55 per kgs and Kiangoi Sh 156.13 per kgs, Nyeri based Gachatha fetched the rate of Sh 155 per kg.

Rungeto society farmers produced 5.5 million kgs of cherry, earning a billion shillings with the payment rates to Kii factory Sh 155.62 per kgs, Karimukui Sh 155.55 per kgs, and Kiangoi Sh 156.13 per kgs.

Kabare Society’s Kiangombe factory, Sh 148.95, Guama factory, Sh 151.30, and Nyanja factory, Sh 157.40.

Nyeri-based Kihuyo factory attained a rate of Sh 141 per kg after the farmers were supported by Rodi Kenya to increase on kilogrammes of cherry and the provision of quality coffee in the last three years.

At Mutira Cooperative Society, Kagumo factory will pay at the rate of Sh 150.05 per kg.

In Murang’a, Wanjengi factory in Kahuhia posted a payment of Sh 130.50 per kilogram after producing 627,000 kg of cherries.