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Elders dismiss Karen Nyamu coronation as a Nyakinyua

By George Njunge | Apr. 30, 2026

They say Karen is still at the level of Kangei (a woman who has young children) but the status of such a woman changes when her daughter gets married or her son gets circumcised.[Courtesy]

Kikuyu elders have dismissed the coronation of Nominated senator Karen Nyamu as a political gimmick, falling short of traditions.

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