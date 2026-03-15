Gumbo returns to ODM as aspirants line up for Siaya governor race

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Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo [Photo:Courtesy]

The race for the Siaya governorship is gradually taking shape as prominent political leaders begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The latest political shift comes after former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo returned to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a move that could significantly reshape the dynamics of the contest in a county where the party associated with opposition leader Raila Odinga has historically dominated politics.

Gumbo’s return to ODM signals a renewed attempt to secure the county’s top seat after two unsuccessful bids. In the 2017 General Election, he contested as an independent candidate after losing the ODM nomination, but lost to then-governor Cornel Rasanga.

In the 2022 election, he ran on the ticket of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) but was defeated by current governor James Orengo.

His return to ODM comes at a time when the political landscape in Siaya County is beginning to witness early manoeuvring by several leaders seeking to succeed Orengo or challenge him should he decide to seek a second term.

Among those who have shown interest in the seat is embattled deputy governor William Oduol, whose fallout with Governor Orengo has played out publicly over the last two years. Oduol has, in recent months, been attending public events and meeting local leaders across the county, signalling preparations for a possible gubernatorial bid.

Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode has also hinted at joining the race. Okode, who has served as speaker since 2017, has been engaging grassroots leaders and community groups in different parts of the county.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng, the leader of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), is also widely viewed as a potential contender. Ochieng, who has been elected twice on the MDG party ticket, says Siaya County has lagged in development due to poor leadership.

The legislator has in recent months been traversing the county meeting voters and local leaders, a move political observers interpret as early groundwork for a possible gubernatorial bid.

There have also been growing rumours that Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda could be a potential candidate for the seat. However, the legislator has remained silent on the matter despite increasing political speculation surrounding the 2027 race.

However, Alego–Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has openly declared that Governor James Orengo should not expect a direct nomination from the Orange Democratic Movement in the next election.

Atandi argues that the party should allow a competitive nomination process to allow voters to choose their preferred candidate. In the 2022 elections, Orengo was handed a direct ODM ticket without going through party primaries.

Political analysts say the ODM ticket is likely to play a decisive role in determining the next governor, given the party’s long-standing influence in the region. Since the advent of devolution in 2013, Siaya has largely remained loyal to ODM and leaders associated with the party.

Governor Orengo, a seasoned politician and former senator, has not publicly declared whether he will seek a second term. However, observers say his decision will significantly shape the race.

If he opts to defend his seat, the ODM primaries could turn into a highly competitive contest featuring several high-profile figures. On the other hand, if he decides not to run, the party could witness an even wider field of aspirants seeking its endorsement.