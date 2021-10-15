Boomplay streams now count towards Billboard Charts
SCI & TECH
By Boomplay – Sponsored Content | October 15th 2021
As part of its dedication to helping the African music industry unlock its full potential, music streaming platform Boomplay's data will now be added to the data that informs the prestigious Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts, as well as all other Billboard U.S. and global charts that include streaming data.
This will be effective with data for the tracking week of October 15 through October 21 (Billboard charts dated October 30).
With millions of African songs being streamed on the platform globally, the inclusion of Boomplay's stream data in the iconic charts provides African and international artistes and music on the platform the opportunity for more exposure on the global stage.
Within MRC Data’s Music Connect platform, Boomplay streams will be included in the ‘Others’ data bucket under Audio On-Demand with data visible on October 12, 2021 for streams beginning on October 8, 2021.
READ MORE
Music: What’s love got to do with it?
Music streaming apps drive sales in Covid era
Mariah Carey first to score #1 hit in four different decades
According to Billboard, ''MRC Data's foundation is built on providing the music industry and our clients with the most complete view of music consumption. We are excited to announce additional data being captured from Boomplay.’’
Boomplay's Director of Content & Strategy, Phil Choi described Boomplay's addition to the charts as " a significant step in ensuring African artistes on the platform are fairly and equally represented where it matters and that they have access to similar opportunities available to their international counterparts. While this might have seemed far-fetched in the past, we now have one foot in the door already following our partnership with Billboard Charts."
Boomplay’s streaming data added to the Billboard charts represent streams from its subscription tier and logged-in streams from its ad-supported tier, with streams from each tier weighted appropriately.
RELATED VIDEOS
Pulse Music Video Awards (PMVA) held last week at Standard Group PLC
Music producer takes industry by storm by producing music for the deaf people
How to get the best out of your hustle of growing cabbagesAs the cost of living spirals out of control amid the ravages of Covid-19, many households are stretching their budgets, especially their spending.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Quickmart owner acquires Ruiru based flower farm
NEWS
- Three reasons why your business is unprofitable
ENTERPRISE
- Avoid Ceres apple juice, warns watchdog
NEWS
- Consider this before leaving employment for business
ENTERPRISE
By Paul Kariuki
- Fund, UAE firm in deal to boost 1,000 businesses
NEWS
- Superfast internet on the way as plan for 5G licencing starts
SCI & TECH