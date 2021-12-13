Drive to boost uptake of local goods waning
OPINION
By Rajul Malde | December 13th 2021
The main goal of the “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” strategy is to boost the consumption of locally produced goods, stimulating the growth of local industries.
It is also geared towards creating more jobs while generating additional tax revenues for the Exchequer.
More importantly, encouraging Kenyans to buy more local products will ensure the long-term sustainability of the manufacturing sector, crucial to attracting vital investments and innovation into the sector.
However, the initiative, noble and well-thought-out as it is, is yet to gather the expected momentum due to such constraints as high cost of production, low consumer awareness, the proliferation of counterfeit and sub-standard goods, as well as an inefficient public procurement system.
There is, therefore, an urgent need to rethink the entire approach in order to achieve the desired outcomes, especially now that the manufacturing sector is recovering from Covid-19 economic turmoil.
READ MORE
High cost of living: Residents decry cost of food prices
Citizens are unwilling to pay taxes because leaders have let them down
Dip in fuel prices eases cost of living in five months
If anything, the pandemic has taught manufacturers to focus more on domestic markets as a way of mitigating risks arising from global supply chain disruption.
First, we must address the high cost of living. One of the biggest concerns for manufacturers is the dwindling disposable household income due to rising prices of essential items like flour, sugar and bread.
A vibrant domestic market is anchored on the strong purchasing power of local consumers. The government should, therefore, consider measures like lowering Value Added Tax on essential consumables or even subsidies to cushion families from inflationary pressures.
The second step is eliminating factors that undermine the competitiveness of Kenyan products.
The cost of doing business in Kenya is significantly higher than in many other African countries, making Kenyan products more expensive. Hence the deluge of cheap imports in the local market.
Reviewing or even doing away with import declaration fees, the Railway Development Levy and other charges that significantly increase the cost of importing raw materials will reduce the cost of production, making our goods more affordable.
Third, the “Buy Kenya, Build Kenya” strategy must be backed by a robust execution framework driven by SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timely) that are constantly reviewed to ensure traction and corrective steps where necessary.
Rajul Malde is the commercial director at Pwani Oil. [email protected]
RELATED VIDEOS
High Cost of Living: Prices of basic commodities to rise, manufacturers to re-adjust costs
Cost of Living: COFEK rejects fuel levy fund with consumer body saying fund is illegal
High Cost of Living: Concerns over hike in fuel prices with prices of goods likely to go up
Kenyans to get 15 per cent cut in power bills this monthThe State had initially proposed to cut electricity costs by 33 per cent by the end year.
Era of digital clutter threatens to drown us allMany companies, including Google, are creating more space for digital life—at a small cost—and the storage capacity of devices is increasing.
MOST READ
Heavy burden of repaying SGR China loans weighs on shilling
BUSINESS
- State firm to lend SMEs Sh25b
NEWS
- Ambition: How two men built top hotel chain
ENTERPRISE
- Cost of electricity to reduce by 15 per cent this month
BUSINESS
- How to avoid the snare of Christmas impulse buying
DR PESA
By Paul Kariuki
- Cost of construction drops by over 300 per cent in the last four years
REAL ESTATE