× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KETRACO managers headed to court as sabotage probe continues

NEWS
By Antony Gitonga | January 21st 2022
By Antony Gitonga | January 21st 2022
NEWS

Engineers repairing downed Kiambere-Embakassi power line. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

More than 10 senior managers at Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) will next week be charged with economic crimes.

The officials, mainly from the department of operation and maintenance, have been accused of negligence following the vandalism of over 20 pylons along the Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu power line.

This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that managers from Kenya Power involved in last week’s countrywide blackout be charged with treason.

READ MORE

Officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) led by Naivasha DCIO Adan Mohammed have camped at the company offices in Nairobi to record statements from the managers.

"The DCI officers have opened an inquiry file into the vandalism of the towers and any other officer who failed in his duty will definitely get to court," said Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mutua Kisilu.

Kisilu noted that the ongoing repair of the affected towers was nearly complete.

He added that though no suspect had been arrested, they were following some leads, terming those behind the incidents as worse than terrorists.

“Engineers from Ketraco have identified more towers that have been vandalised in Mirera and Mithuri estates and repair works are ongoing,” he said.

Kisilu confirmed that at least five senior managers from the transmission company had recorded statements.

Earlier, the PS for Energy Gordon Kihalangwa confirmed that any official found culpable of negligence would be charged in court with economic sabotage.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing works, the PS noted that initial investigations pointed to a well-organized job targeting particular parts of the pylons.

“At the moment, we are not taking chances in our investigations and we are looking at all angles, including economic sabotage and vandalism by scrap metal dealers,” he said.

Already, nine senior managers from Kenya Power have been detained in police cells for eight days over the national blackout on January 11 caused by vandalism along the Embakasi high voltage power.

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
It is raining mangoes! But where is the money?
Mango yields depend on the variability and climatic conditions in a particular region.
How to control overstaffing
An overcrowded office leaves some workers idle. Managers may come up with new operations in departments to keep them busy.

MOST READ

UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station
UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station

BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Transport sector loan defaults double to Sh44b on Covid woes

By Patrick Alushula | 16 hours ago

Transport sector loan defaults double to Sh44b on Covid woes
Trade lobby opens new office in China

By Standard Reporter | 16 hours ago

Trade lobby opens new office in China
'Poor quality' tag hurting Kenyan brands

By Graham Kajilwa | 16 hours ago

'Poor quality' tag hurting Kenyan brands
Real estate top investment for diaspora cash

By Patrick Alushula | 16 hours ago

Real estate top investment for diaspora cash
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC