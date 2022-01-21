KETRACO managers headed to court as sabotage probe continues
NEWS
By Antony Gitonga | January 21st 2022
NEWS
More than 10 senior managers at Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) will next week be charged with economic crimes.
The officials, mainly from the department of operation and maintenance, have been accused of negligence following the vandalism of over 20 pylons along the Olkaria-Lessos-Kisumu power line.
This comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that managers from Kenya Power involved in last week’s countrywide blackout be charged with treason.
READ MORE
Officials from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) led by Naivasha DCIO Adan Mohammed have camped at the company offices in Nairobi to record statements from the managers.
"The DCI officers have opened an inquiry file into the vandalism of the towers and any other officer who failed in his duty will definitely get to court," said Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mutua Kisilu.
Kisilu noted that the ongoing repair of the affected towers was nearly complete.
He added that though no suspect had been arrested, they were following some leads, terming those behind the incidents as worse than terrorists.
“Engineers from Ketraco have identified more towers that have been vandalised in Mirera and Mithuri estates and repair works are ongoing,” he said.
Kisilu confirmed that at least five senior managers from the transmission company had recorded statements.
Earlier, the PS for Energy Gordon Kihalangwa confirmed that any official found culpable of negligence would be charged in court with economic sabotage.
Speaking after inspecting the ongoing works, the PS noted that initial investigations pointed to a well-organized job targeting particular parts of the pylons.
“At the moment, we are not taking chances in our investigations and we are looking at all angles, including economic sabotage and vandalism by scrap metal dealers,” he said.
Already, nine senior managers from Kenya Power have been detained in police cells for eight days over the national blackout on January 11 caused by vandalism along the Embakasi high voltage power.
RELATED VIDEOS
It is raining mangoes! But where is the money?Mango yields depend on the variability and climatic conditions in a particular region.
How to control overstaffingAn overcrowded office leaves some workers idle. Managers may come up with new operations in departments to keep them busy.
MOST READ
UK backs grand plan to modernise Nairobi city railway station
BUSINESS
- Sh1b cruise ship terminal lies idle as Covid-19 hurts tourist arrivals
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
- How aged power network, theft keep your bills high
NEWS
- ‘Silicon Savannah’ targets loan apps abusing user data
SCI & TECH
- 1.1 million people in hospitality sector lost jobs last year
BUSINESS
- When numbers lie: Why Ethiopia economy never toppled Kenya's
FINANCIAL STANDARD