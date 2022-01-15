× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya Power stripped of role of managing national grid

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | January 15th 2022
By Macharia Kamau | January 15th 2022
NEWS
Kenya Power employees replacing old poles at Tombe area in Nyamira County on January 10, 2021. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) will now man the country’s electricity network, including the selection of power plants feeding the grid at any one time.

The company has been designated as the system operator, which is part of reforms the government is undertaking in the power sector.

Other than ensuring that the grid is operating smoothly, Ketraco will also be in charge of matching electricity demand with supply.

The process entails selecting power plants that feed the grid based on multiple factors, including giving priority to producers offering the cheapest electricity.

Kenya Power had hitherto been playing the role of system operator. This was, however, queried by the Presidential Task Force on Review of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), which noted that the system operator should be an independent entity. 

READ MORE

The task force said an off-taker (Kenya Power) or a power producer could be conflicted when it doubles up as the system operator and recommended the appointment of a different entity.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) announced the changes yesterday in a gazette notice. 

“Pursuant to section 138 (1) of the Energy Act, 2019, Epra designates Ketraco as the system operator,” said the power sector regulator.

“The system operator will be responsible for matching consumer’s requirements/demand with the electrical energy availability or supply, maintaining electric power system security and arranging for the dispatch process.”

Ketraco, which is responsible for running and maintaining high voltage power transmission lines, will be responsible for the management and operations of the National Control Centre (NCC).

The NCC, located on Juja Road in Nairobi, selects the amount of electricity each power producer feeds to the grid.

It will also have oversight of the optimal scheduling and dispatch of electric energy, according to the Epra notice.

The system operator allows expensive power into the grid when the cheap sources are fully engaged or unavailable.

As the system operator, Ketraco will also be “coordinating with system operators of the countries whose electric power systems are interconnected with the Kenyan system so as to ensure efficient operations.”

Kenya trades in electricity, either importing or exporting, with Uganda, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

The move to designate Ketraco as the system operator is in line with recommendations of the task force on PPAs, which gave its report to President Uhuru Kenya last September.

It recommended that the work be undertaken by an independent player away from Kenya Power and the power producers.

The task force noted that having Kenya Power play the role was in conflict with the law, which says that a power distributor or a generator should not perform the role of a system operator.

“The law provides that the system operator shall not be involved in the direct or indirect buying or selling of electrical energy. This implies that KPLC (Kenya Power and Lighting Company) as a distribution company cannot be designated as an SO,” said the task force in the report.

“The use of a system operator is also expected to enhance accountability in the merit order dispatch process. The task force was informed that power dispatch is done by KPLC’s NCC through the merit order mechanism where the cheapest power is prioritised for dispatch. This could, however, not be verified.”

In its report, the task force also recommended that Ketraco take over the operations and maintenance of many of the transmission lines currently under the purview of Kenya Power. 

[email protected]    

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Fuel kitty saves motorists from high pump costs
Fuel prices to remain unchanged for the next one month; a litre of petrol to retail at Sh129.72 in Nairobi, diesel Sh110.60 and kerosene Sh103.54.
KRA nets Sh200b more in first six months of 2021-22
Amount is against a target of Sh929.127 billion thanks to higher tax compliance. KRA attributed the performance to strengthening of integrity measures

MOST READ

SIM-swap: How fraudsters do it, causing you loss of hundreds of thousands of shillings
SIM-swap: How fraudsters do it, causing you loss of hundreds of thousands of shillings

SCI & TECH

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Fuel kitty saves motorists from high pump costs

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Fuel kitty saves motorists from high pump costs
Power companies operating mini-grids to get tax refunds

By Dominic Omondi | 2 days ago

Power companies operating mini-grids to get tax refunds
Oil prices could hit Sh11,300 amid rising demand

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Oil prices could hit Sh11,300 amid rising demand
Firm launches French fries processing line

By Standard Reporter | 3 days ago

Firm launches French fries processing line
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC