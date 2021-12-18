CS Yatani to head Horn of Africa body

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing drought, locust invasion and armed conflict have been identified as the major challenges facing countries in the Horn of Africa.

The challenges have threatened the stability and progress of the countries even as it emerged that vaccine uptake within the region was still low.

The revelation came as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani took over from Djibouti as the new chair of the Horn of Africa Initiative.

Yatani called for an increase in trade tariffs and harmonising of policies in to address the challenges.

The CS said it was important to agree on a common direction and actions for shaping the future prosperity of the member countries.

“Let us join our forces and work together to develop our countries by creating inclusive growth and a better future for our people,” he said during the handover ceremony at a Naivasha hotel yesterday.

Share this story