CS Yatani to head Horn of Africa body
NEWS
By Antony Gitonga | December 18th 2021
NEWS
The Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing drought, locust invasion and armed conflict have been identified as the major challenges facing countries in the Horn of Africa.
The challenges have threatened the stability and progress of the countries even as it emerged that vaccine uptake within the region was still low.
The revelation came as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani took over from Djibouti as the new chair of the Horn of Africa Initiative.
Yatani called for an increase in trade tariffs and harmonising of policies in to address the challenges.
READ MORE
President calls for better seafarers training, incentives for ship owners
Treasury cites heavy debt burden for not increasing kitty to counties in next year's budget
President Uhuru signs three Parliamentary bills into law
The CS said it was important to agree on a common direction and actions for shaping the future prosperity of the member countries.
“Let us join our forces and work together to develop our countries by creating inclusive growth and a better future for our people,” he said during the handover ceremony at a Naivasha hotel yesterday.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenya set to float another Eurobond to plug the budget hole left by poor revenue collection
Treasury to disburse Ksh 39 billion to clear April & March pending bills to the county governments
Pesa Zitatoka Wapi? Waziri Yatani atangaza mikakati ya kukusanya kodi ili kufadhili bajeti
Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey showsFinancial service providers cited for not providing sufficient information on charges levied on products and services.
Blow to taxman as court blocks VAT on insurance premiumThe taxman will lose billions of shillings it expected to collect from the insurance sector.
MOST READ
Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands
OPINION
By XN Iraki
- Your chickens can't lay as many eggs as ours, Uganda tells Kenya
BUSINESS
- New cash: Kiambu’s real estate boom pushes out farmers
REAL ESTATE
By Peter Theuri
- Our lives have deteriorated, say 74pc of Kenyans
BUSINESS
- Kenya lands top global maritime council seat
REAL ESTATE
- Lake Victoria islanders find it tough to live without ferries
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
By James Omoro