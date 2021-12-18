× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
CS Yatani to head Horn of Africa body

NEWS
By Antony Gitonga | December 18th 2021
NEWS

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Covid-19 pandemic, ongoing drought, locust invasion and armed conflict have been identified as the major challenges facing countries in the Horn of Africa.

The challenges have threatened the stability and progress of the countries even as it emerged that vaccine uptake within the region was still low.

The revelation came as National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani took over from Djibouti as the new chair of the Horn of Africa Initiative.

Yatani called for an increase in trade tariffs and harmonising of policies in to address the challenges.

 President calls for better seafarers training, incentives for ship owners

 Treasury cites heavy debt burden for not increasing kitty to counties in next year's budget

 President Uhuru signs three Parliamentary bills into law

 Struggling microfinance bank gets new majority shareholder

The CS said it was important to agree on a common direction and actions for shaping the future prosperity of the member countries.

“Let us join our forces and work together to develop our countries by creating inclusive growth and a better future for our people,” he said during the handover ceremony at a Naivasha hotel yesterday.

Kenya set to float another Eurobond to plug the budget hole left by poor revenue collection

Treasury to disburse Ksh 39 billion to clear April & March pending bills to the county governments

Pesa Zitatoka Wapi? Waziri Yatani atangaza mikakati ya kukusanya kodi ili kufadhili bajeti

Saccos have the most hidden loan charges, CBK survey shows
Financial service providers cited for not providing sufficient information on charges levied on products and services.
Blow to taxman as court blocks VAT on insurance premium
The taxman will lose billions of shillings it expected to collect from the insurance sector.

Why some rich people are more comfortable in Eastlands
© The Standard Group PLC
