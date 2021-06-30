× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Relief for traders as counties resolve to stop multiple levies

NEWS
By Brian Otieno | June 30th 2021

Council of Governors(COG) Chair Martin Wambora at Delta Towers, Nairobi, on May 12, 2021. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kenyans doing cross border business will be exempted from multiple levies charged on goods following a deal hammered after a consultative forum between the county and national government.

On Wednesday, a meeting between the Council of Governors (CoG) and the National Development Implementation and Communication Cabinet Committee (NDICCC) at the Kenya School of Government in Kabete resolved to restrict such charges to the county of origin.

This will save traders and businesses from cess (a form of tax charged over and above the base tax of a taxpayer) and other fees levied by county governments.

The meeting convened by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i noted that the exemption of levies will ensure ease of doing business across the counties.

READ MORE

 16 governors locked out of Nairobi offices

 Costly projects shouldn’t be at expense of overtaxed citizens

 When talk isn't cheap: Love for your phone gifts taxman billions

 Lower taxes can boost economic growth, spur investment and create employment for youth

“It would be very ideal and important for businesses if all they need is a single permit receipt that allows them to move goods freely across counties," said Dr Matiang’i, who chairs the NDICCC.

He added: "The implementation of the county governments consensus on one-off charges was long overdue. I challenge the county governments to extend the consideration to tourism and other services sectors."

CoG chairperson and Embu Governor Martin Wambora said that the move would boost business in the 47 county governments. 

“The move will benefit our farmers who have had to endure double taxation. It will also spur private investments in the counties,” said Wambora.

The Ministry of Trade and CoG will meet to develop an agreement for the 47 governors' signatures.

The deal targets traders who ferry goods across the county borders and who have to part with money for various charges independently demanded by counties. The charges are passed to consumers thereby raising the cost of goods.

The meeting also agreed to harmonise the Road Maintenance Fuel Levy Allocation to facilitate the maintenance of county roads.

The meeting also deliberated on the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Amendment Bill that seeks to reform the public insurer to make it more responsive o the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) rollout.

This was the third meeting since President Uhuru Kenyatta formed the committee to spearhead the implementation of government projects.

In a message delivered by the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on behalf of President Kenyatta, he urged national and county governments to deepen their consultative nature to expedite the delivery of services to the public.

The meeting also discussed the effective roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and reforming the agricultural sector through auditing regulations within the sector.

The CoG is scheduled to meet Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya next week over the said reforms.

There was confusion when two governors showed up for the meeting to represent Wajir county resulting in the ejection of impeached governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud.

Governor Ali Ahmed Muktar blasted CoG for frustrating him.

“The CoG wants to install a governor that is theirs. I respect the old man but if he wants to misbehave and attend a meeting that he should not then I have no respect for him,” said Muktar. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 3)

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera (Part 2)

Discussion on the Finance Bill 2021 and the tax proposals | #FrontRow with Akisa Wandera

Share this story
FKE, Cotu reject controversial NHIF Bill
The Bill seeks to compel employers to match employees' contribution to the Fund.
What was inspired by muratina grew into a million-dollar firm
The Kenyan Originals plant in Baba Dogo processes over three tonnes of fruit monthly with a production capacity of 2,000 bottles daily.

MOST READ

‘Poverty’ to blame for worn out bank notes, says senator
‘Poverty’ to blame for worn out bank notes, says senator

BUSINESS

By Judah Ben-Hur

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why MCAs want City Hall to collect revenue, not KRA

By Josphat Thiong'o | 2 hours ago

Why MCAs want City Hall to collect revenue, not KRA
Suspended miners to get back licences

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Suspended miners to get back licences
Efficiency key to business growth

By Henry Githaiga | 1 day ago

Efficiency key to business growth
Capital Markets Authority grants licences to five coffee brokers

By Correspondent | 1 day ago

Capital Markets Authority grants licences to five coffee brokers
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC