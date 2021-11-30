× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
NSE unveils global reporting guidelines for listed companies

MONEY & MARKET
By Moses Omusolo | November 30th 2021

Publicly listed firms have started aligning their operations to the global environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

This follows the launch of the ESG “Disclosures Guidance Manual” by the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in partnership with the Netherlands based Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), in Nairobi yesterday.

The manual comes on the backdrop of a 2020 global survey by FTSE Russell, which found that sustainable investment is now firmly part of the mainstream - with 81 per cent of Europe, the Middle East and Africa asset owners expressing interest in applying ESG considerations in investment criteria.

NSE Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo said the manual would see the bourse improve and standardise ESG information reported by listed firms. “These guidelines provide a granular, tactical approach to ESG reporting that meets international standards on ESG reporting,” he said.

He observed that stakeholders now want comprehensive information from companies - not just financial performance, but also on governance and societal issues.

“Covid-19 pandemic, global environmental and social crises, the transition to renewables and the renewed focus on human rights has intensified the need and drive for ESG integration by corporates,” he said.

“Consistent application of these guidelines will help improve the capital markets by providing information that investors are now demanding to facilitate decision making and capital allocation.”

GRI Chief External Affairs Officer Peter Paul van de Wijs said transparency on the impacts of a business is essential for continuous improvement and stakeholder relationships.  

Social investors root for fixing of financial system
They want a social business system where businesses are not only making money but also changing society.
Virtual real estate plot sells for record Sh268m
Interest surged last month when Facebook changed its name to Meta to reflect its focus on developing virtual reality products for the metaverse.

