× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tame your debt appetite, African governments told

FINANCIAL STANDARD
By Dominic Omondi | December 7th 2021

African governments have been urged to tame their appetite for debt, which has been exacerbated by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the just-ended 2021 Africa Economic Conference, African leaders were instead urged to find innovative ways of funding their budgets even as they grapple with emerging challenges, including pandemics and climate change.

There was consensus among the speakers during the three-day event that was held on the island of Sal, Cape Verde that the pandemic had increased African countries’ debt vulnerabilities.  

“The high levels of public debt… limit the potential of the growth of the African continent. It also limits performing structural reforms,” said Cape Verde Vice Prime Minister and Finance Minister Olavo Avelino Garcia Correia.

READ MORE

 Government should lower cost of insulin to help diabetes patients cope

 Covid-19: 7.5 million vaccines administered so far as 32 test positive

 Tying varsity funding to graduate jobs bold step

 Digitisation key in unlocking banks’ potential

Dr Correia was speaking on Saturday during the closing ceremony of the conference that brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including policymakers, development institutions, the private sector and researchers, to discuss ways to sustainably grow the continent’s development funding sources.

Kenya is one of the countries that is grappling with high debt distress, with total debt as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) standing at 68.1 per cent against a sustainable level of 55 per cent.

Its total debt at the end of June this year stood at Sh7.1 trillion, exclusive of all the loans that have been committed but not disbursed yet.

Erick Ogunleye, the advisor to the vice president and chief economist at the African Development Bank, one of the organisers of the conference, emphasised the need to make debt work for Africa.

“There is nothing wrong in contracting debt. The challenge is the use to which you put the debt,” he said.

“When you contract debt and you are focusing on productive debt, then you can rest assured that you are in line for improvement in financing development.”

Other organisers of the event included United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca).

Dr Ogunleye said one of the surest ways for African governments to get out of the debt trap and get funds to finance their development needs is by curbing illicit financial flows. 

“All of us need to make efforts in order to fight illicit financing, which has created several constraints to the African continent,” he said, noting that the amount that is lost through illicit financing is enough to pay all of Africa’s public debt.

“It is like the continent is actually bleeding,” he said of the illicit financial flows.

Ogunleye said Africa loses close to $88.6 billion (about Sh10 trillion) annually through illicit flows, including tax evasion and avoidance.

“It is a lot of resources that we can receive and use for development financing on the continent if we can turn off the tap,” said the economist.

In Africa, said Ogunleye, there are also funds that are not free for development financing.

“One way we can free these funds and make them available for development financing is to ensure that the regulatory hurdles that have surrounded these funds are relaxed,” he said.

Finance ministers present said Africa had the opportunity to attract massive foreign direct investments by strengthening its institutions and reducing negative publicity, which has been driving up the continent’s risk rating.

African governments, said the ministers, need to create a society that is ruled by principles, ethics and the rule of law.

Director of the Macroeconomics and Governance Division at Uneca Bartholomew Armah said African countries are not yet out of the woods despite increased vaccination.

“Omicron has reminded us that Covid is still around,” he said.

The event received recommendations from 36 research papers.

Assistant administrator and UNDP Director Ahunna Eziakonwa stressed the need to ride on the confidence of Africa’s young population.

“We have to take advantage of the audacity of young people who want the African continent to rise,” she said.

Ms Ezinakonwa said Africa’s capacity to make it out of poverty and inequality will “depend on this kind of spirit on this generation.”

“If we don’t we will be missing the point, and remain an Africa that begs,” she said.

Eziakonwa said while Africa still needs aid, it has to be used for the intended purposes.

“Africa must imagine a future beyond aid, a future where domestic resource mobilisation accounts for a greater proportion of development investment,” she said.

Speakers said other new sources of financing that Africans can rely on include diaspora remittances.

[email protected]    

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

News Diary: Trouble at Kenya airways as KQ pilots demand full pay, Mudavadi launches ANC digital

WHO says the omicron variant of Covid-19 virus poses high global threat

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

Share this story
Over 21,000 SMEs benefitted from Stanbic Bank
The lender also provided unsecured short-term financing for trade to SME’s backed by Sh1 billion in secured guarantees.
Struggling microfinance bank gets new majority shareholder
A British firm has acquired a majority stake in diaspora-backed Choice Microfinance Bank that has been in losses since 2015.

MOST READ

The untold story of Kenya’s great bank heist that never came to be
The untold story of Kenya’s great bank heist that never came to be

BUSINESS

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
To rebrand or not to rebrand? That is the big question

By Graham Kajilwa | 9 hours ago

To rebrand or not to rebrand? That is the big question
Road to Covid recovery still rocky and winding

By XN Iraki | 6 days ago

Road to Covid recovery still rocky and winding
Move over M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa, Fuliza now the new lending king

By Patrick Alushula | 6 days ago

Move over M-Shwari and KCB M-Pesa, Fuliza now the new lending king
Why regulator is alarmed by planned copyright law change

By Frankline Sunday | 7 days ago

Why regulator is alarmed by planned copyright law change
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC