Farmers to benefit from China-Kenya Tea Trade Centre

Business
 By Emmanuel Kipchumba | May 17, 2024
Nyansiongo Tea Factory Director Monica Orwochi leads her workers in plucking tea on her Ribwago farm, Borabu in Nyamira County on May 6, 2024. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The cooperation between Kenya and China in the tea sector received a boost after the launch of the China-Kenya Tea Trade Centre. 

Speaking at the event, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi said the launch will positively change Kenya's tea market share in China.

"The smallholder farmer is set to benefit from the cooperation as Benny Tea will support Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) and independent tea producer factories with equipment and technology transfer," he said.

The launch culminated in the signing of a partnership between the Kenyan Orthodox and Specialty tea manufacturers and Benny tea/ Fujian StarChina Tea Company-China.

Linturi regretted that in the past Chinese traders and consumers have not been able to purchase large volumes of Kenyan Orthodox tea products.

This, he said was due to the inability of Kenyan Specialty tea manufacturers to meet Chinese tea market requirements in regard to leaf and liquor appearance.

"This deficiency has been attributed to market access challenges and lack of appropriate manufacturing equipment and technical capacity needed to produce the kind of tea that would appeal to the Chinese market," said Linturi.

He said the partnership provides an opportunity to radically transform the livelihoods of Kenyan farmers as the cooperation grows over the next three years.

"I challenge both the Chinese and Kenyan partners in this project to ensure that within three years from this date, this cooperation achieves at least five million kilos of tea traded between both partners annually," said Linturi.

The launch follows a 2019 courtesy call by the chairman of Benny Tea/Fujian StarChina International Trade to the CS.

The chairman, was in the country for a visit to the Kenyan Specialty Tea Industry at the Invitation of Tea Board of Kenya.

During the visit, they agreed to prepare and sign a Memorandum of Understanding that will provide collaboration framework to facilitate tea trade between Kenya and China. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Mediation team signs commitment deal for South Sudan peace process
Next article
Kenya roots for green buildings to cut carbon emissions
.

Similar Articles

By Philip Muasya 2 hrs ago
Business
Compensation row derails Devki plans to build cement factory in Kitui
By Patrick Beja 11 hrs ago
Shipping & Logistics
Why Kenya exploits only 8pc of marine potential
By Brian Ngugi 11 hrs ago
Business
Premium Banks warn VAT on transactions could damage Kenya's economy
.

Latest Stories

Farmers to benefit from China-Kenya Tea Trade Centre
Business
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
37 mins ago
Strathmore moots agric-data hub to boost small-scale producers
Business
By Esther Dianah
1 hr ago
CA says internet disruption to continue on huge backlog
Sci & Tech
By Kelly Boss
1 hr ago
Kenya, Uganda to extend oil pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala
Business
By Brian Otieno
1 hr ago
Premium Hinga: Finance Bill proposals on affordable housing will make selling of units hard
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Emmanuel Kipchumba 37 mins ago
Business
Farmers to benefit from China-Kenya Tea Trade Centre
By Esther Dianah 1 hr ago
Business
Strathmore moots agric-data hub to boost small-scale producers
By Kelly Boss 1 hr ago
Sci & Tech
CA says internet disruption to continue on huge backlog
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Business
Kenya, Uganda to extend oil pipeline from Eldoret to Kampala

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2024 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.