Roads budget slashed by Sh51 billion in FY2024-25

Business
 By Esther Nyambura | Jun 13, 2024
 Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu reading the 2024/25 Budget highlights at Parliament on June 13, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto's government has allocated Sh193.4 billion towards the road sector in the 2024/2025 budget.

While presenting the statement in Parliament on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u said the government has allocated Sh86.2 towards the construction of roads and Sh37.7 for road maintenance in the country.

Further, a total of Sh69.5 billion has been set aside for road rehabilitation while Sh2.4 billion will go towards the ongoing Dongo Kundu bypass project.

Nairobi BRT project will receive Sh1 billion and Sh316 billion will go to promotion of e-mobility.

Prof Ndung'u said a total of Sh29.6 billion will be set aside for the expansion of railway transport, Sh12.1 billion and Sh3.1 billion for air and marine transport respectively.

Development of Nairobi Railway City has been allocated Sh239.4 million while Sh200 million will go to the requisition of ferries for use on Lake Victoria.

The funds however are lower than what was allocated for the sector in the 2023/2024 budget.

Last year, for instance, road construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation were allocated Sh244.9 billion, funds slightly higher than what has been allocated this year.

Other affected by the budget cuts include the Nairobi Railway City and the Dongu Kundu bypass.

.

