Kimani Kuria: Economist-cum-politician at the helm of Ruto tax plan

Business
 By Josphat Thiong'o | Jun 13, 2024
Molo MP Kimani Kuria. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Molo MP Kimani Kuria has arguably one of the most arduous tasks of seeing through President William Ruto’s tax plan in Parliament.

The young parliamentarian who doubles up as Finance and planning committee chair, is currently in the eye of a storm ahead of the delivery of the budget statement for the 2024/2025 financial year today.

Kimani has seemingly become the face of the unpopular tax measures contained in the Finance Bill 2024.

So, who is this man? Kimani is a seasoned economist who has served in the Finance Committee for the last 11 years having served in the 11th and 12th parliaments prior to his election as the committee’s chair in the 13th Parliament.

Kimani was born and raised in Mukinyai village in Sachang’wan Molo Constituency.

In 2007, he joined Kenyatta University to study Bachelor of Commerce in Finance where he graduated in 2011 and proceeded to work at the Maryknoll Fathers & Brothers as a Regional Finance Manager (Africa). He then moved to Strathmore University to study a Masters of Commerce and graduated in 2017.

Prior, he acquired a Certified Public Accountant certificate between 2008 and 2012.  

Notably, Kimani was first elected in 2017 but interestingly, he had never participated in any sort of politics prior to this. 

In an earlier interview with The Standard, Kimani said; “I was never involved in any form of politics before 2017 even on campus. Mine is just, but a favour from those who felt I could make a good leader, the people of Molo. I come from a humble background and I was raised by a single parent. This means that my education was majorly supported by villagers and so after getting a job, I wanted to help those that helped me.”

The MP has also had his low moments in office such as one where he was castigated by the public for attending an anti-illicit brew meeting in Molo constituency drunk. He would later apologise for his shortcomings.

 Should he ever get tired of the political space, Kuria a certified accountant, says he will go back to teaching finance.

