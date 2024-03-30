Government to help airlines to increase domestic flights, says Murkomen

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen(left) with Skyward Express Chairman Capt. Mohamed Abdi and Kenya Airports Authority(KAA) Chairman Caleb Kositany wait to usher in passengers to Mombasa during the launch of the aircraft for Nairobi at the JKIA Airport, Nairobi on March 28, 2024 [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the government is putting in place measures aimed at growing the local airline industry. This, he said, is aimed at propping up local carriers to be able to increase flights to different parts of Kenya and also expand to the region.

“It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Transport to nurture and support local airlines by making sure that the policy framework that we are putting in place is going to assist them to grow,” he said.

The CS spoke when he launched local carrier Skyward Express flights between Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Moi International Airport in Mombasa on Thursday.

“We have since then seen a greater interest in carriers bringing their equipment for maintenance and repair works at JKIA. Our overall objective is to make sure that Nairobi remains the hub for aviation.”

He added that the government is working with its counterparts in the East African Community (EAC) to look into modalities of easing restrictions that hamper growth of air travel in the region.

In opening a hub at JKIA, Skyward Express which has been operating flights from Wilson Airport, the carrier is seeking to further expand operations in Kenya. It is the latest route for the airline that has in the last year launched three major routes to Kakamega, Migori and Kitale.

The airline will operate two daily flights on the Nairobi-Mombasa route, which the carrier noted would offer more options to travellers.

“We will be flying two times every day between JKIA and Mombasa International Airport Mombasa. The starting price is Sh7,600, which aims at making flying more affordable for Kenyans,” said Captain Abdi.